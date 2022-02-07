Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

Maeve Higgins recommends 6 funny books

Maeve Higgins.

Courtesy Image

byThe Week Staff
February 7, 2022

Maeve Higgins' new essay collection, Tell Everyone on This Train I Love Them, offers her outsider's perspective on life in America. Below, the Irish-born, New York City–based comedian and columnist recommends other funny books about serious matters.

S.J. Perelman: Writings (2021). 

This goofy man was resolute in his dedication to jokes, bits, and general chaos. He wrote for the Marx Brothers and The New Yorker in its laugh-out-loud humor heyday, and this collection captures his spirit beautifully. Buy it here.

The Possessed by Elif Batuman (2010). 

As you'd hope from a book that literally follows in the footsteps of the saddest and funniest writers ever to live, The Possessed will make you laugh and cry. It's the nonfiction account of a possible murder on Leo Tolstoy's estate; the retracing of Alexander Pushkin's wanderings in the Caucasus; the explanation of the 100 different words for crying in old Uzbek; and so much more that I didn't know I needed. Buy it here.

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby (2017). 

An instant classic — every essayist needs to pay attention to the best in the game. Irby takes the smallest thing and blows it up so we can see it more clearly, and lets us cringe at how absolutely, gloriously silly and grumpy and alive the human race can be. Buy it here.

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite (2018). 

We love a wicked woman, and Ayoola is one of the greats. The more men she kills, the more exasperated her sister, Korede, becomes. And the funnier the whole situation gets for the reader. A peculiar alchemy is at work in this book. I'm not sure how Braithwaite does it, but I love it. Buy it here.

Troubles by J.G. Farrell (1970). 

A fabulously sad boy, Major Brendan Archer can't quite pull himself together during his stay at the crumbling Majestic Hotel. It is 1919, and all around him Irish history unfolds in painful spasms while he looks on, helpless in his confusion. What else is there to do, really? Buy it here.

Today I Wrote Nothing by Daniil Kharms (2007). 

Deadpan doesn't begin to describe Kharms' tiny, strange, and hilarious snatches of prose. He lived a terribly oppressed life under Joseph Stalin and ended up starving to death in a Soviet prison. It's even more miraculous then, that through posthumous collections such as this one, he left us all laughing. Buy it here.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Book banning is back, and it's targeting Black folks
Book banning.
Picture of Michael ArceneauxMichael Arceneaux

Book banning is back, and it's targeting Black folks

Jessamine Chan recommends 6 books about motherhood
Jessamine Chan.
Feature

Jessamine Chan recommends 6 books about motherhood

Our economy is a group project
America.
Picture of Ryan CooperRyan Cooper

Our economy is a group project

The 'book words' that may misle you
Speech.
Picture of James HarbeckJames Harbeck

The 'book words' that may misle you

Most Popular

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper
Woody Allen.
Opinion

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats
National Butterfly Center
Lowe Blow

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican
Donald Trump.
Opinion

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican