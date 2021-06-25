What should follow Zola in the Twitter-to-movie pipeline?

As the printing press was to the Gutenberg Bible, Twitter is to Aziah "Zola" Wells' viral 148-tweet thread from 2015 about a trip to Florida gone extremely awry. But while countless books have made their way to the big screen, Zola's story remains the first and so far only example of the new micro-blogging form to have been actually adapted into a movie, out next week. Admittedly, "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this b*tch here fell out?" is maybe not quite on par with, "Call me Ishmael." But it might, at the very least, be the digital equivalent of "All this happened, more or less." For, although Twitter has a reputation for being vapid and exaggerated and lacking in any literary merit, don't try telling me you're not sucked in by the cap-locked cliffhanger, "AND TWO BIG BLACK DUDES SNATCHED JESS!!!!!" So while Zola might be the first Twitter thread to get the movie treatment, it shouldn't — and won't — be the last. Here are five other threads that also deserve, in some form or another, to be on a marquee someday. The Case of the Stolen Heroin First tweet: "Y'all wanna hear a story about the time I accidentally transported a brick of heroin from Los Angeles to Seattle? I bet. Alright, let's do this…" [Since deleted] The gist: In 2019, a Nashville web developer named Shane Morris claimed that a few years prior, he'd bought a beater van to drive from Los Angeles up to Seattle. After purchasing the van, however, Morris discovered a kilo of heroin hidden inside, which he proceeded to sell. Fast forward, and the son of the van's original owner gets back in touch with Morris, wanting desperately to buy back the van (and, of course, the heroin he believes is still inside). Morris agreed to sell back the van — but in the place of the heroin, he taped up a John Grisham novel. Whoops: turns out the van owner's son was … a member of the notoriously violent gang MS-13.