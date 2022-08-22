Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

Jamil Jan Kochai's 6 favorite works that explore violence and culture

The author recommends works by Anand Gopal, Karan Mahajan, and more

Jamil Jan Kochai.

Courtesy Image

byThe Week Staff
August 22, 2022

Jamil Jan Kochai is the author of 99 Nights in Logar, a debut novel that was a 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award finalist. His new story collection, The Haunting of Hajji Hotak, focuses on Afghan characters in both Afghanistan and America. 

Hard Damage by Aria Aber (2019)

This is the book I've been trying to press into everyone's hands for two years. It's a breathtaking poetry collection. The poems — about war, God, love, Afghan history, migration, and Rilke — will leave you goose-bumped and weeping. Buy it here. 

Inheritors by Asako Serizawa (2020)

Beautifully written and philosophically complex, this heart-shattering collection of linked stories explores political violence, nationalism, memory, and loss as it follows multiple generations of a Japanese family scattered across the world. Buy it here. 

This Blinding Absence of Light by Tahar Ben Jelloun (2001)

Perhaps the most devastating novel I've read, Jelloun's award winner follows the plight of several political prisoners who are tortured and starved for decades in an underground prison in Morocco. Despite its accounts of immense suffering, the novel is ultimately an incredible exploration of spiritual transcendence. Buy it here.

Texaco by Patrick Chamoiseau (1992)

An underread masterpiece, Texaco traces the development of its titular shantytown in Martinique. A harrowing examination of slavery and colonization and a magical testament to oral storytelling traditions, Texaco is also, in its narrative ingenuity and reckless beauty, comparable to One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez. Buy it here. 

No Good Men Among the Living by Anand Gopal (2014)

Thoroughly researched as well as captivating, No Good Men Among the Living provides a focused, factual account of the early war in Afghanistan, when the U.S. military was empowering warlords, torturing civilians, and accidentally assassinating U.S. allies. If you want to understand how the U.S. lost the war, this book is an excellent starting point. Buy it here. 

The Association of Small Bombs by Karan Mahajan (2016)

Assuming multiple perspectives — of the bombers, victims, and everyone in between — this novel weaves a remarkable tapestry of stories from the wake of a "small" bombing in Delhi. Impeccably written, the novel should also be lauded for its aversion to simplifying how and why "terror" occurs. Buy it here.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The most overlooked TV shows of 2022
A television.
Briefing

The most overlooked TV shows of 2022

House of the Dragon's series premiere, explained
House of the Dragon.
Briefing

House of the Dragon's series premiere, explained

HBO Max removes 36 movies and shows to cut costs, pivot, and de-clutter
Logos for Warner Bros. Discovery, Discovery+, and HBO Max
does it spark joy?

HBO Max removes 36 movies and shows to cut costs, pivot, and de-clutter

The daily gossip: August 19, 2022
Angelina Jolie
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: August 19, 2022

Most Popular

5 toons about Trump's rage over the FBI raid
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Trump's rage over the FBI raid

7 toons about Giuliani's Georgia testimony
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 toons about Giuliani's Georgia testimony

Russia will allow UN inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian exercise in Zaporizhzhia
playing with fire

Russia will allow UN inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant