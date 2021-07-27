The nicest Olympics ever

When American superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky lost the gold medal to her young Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in the women's 400m freestyle final on Sunday, I expected open disappointment. Bitterness. Maybe even a gratuitous camera zoom on her face if she started to cry.

I definitely didn't expect her to beamingly embrace the enemy. Even when NBC asked for her reaction — apparently trying to drum up a dramatic conclusion for their much-promoted "race for the ages" — Ledecky didn't take the bait. "I can't be disappointed with that, that was a good time for me," she said. "It was an awesome swim by her."

But while Ledecky was a notable class act, she wasn't an outlier either. Over the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, if there was one resounding theme, it was the niceness of the games. Gone, seemingly, are the days of rooting for the U.S. to clobber its ideological rivals in an athletic proxy war. In, instead, is a competition that is defined by shared admiration and fist-bumps.

Respect all around. 🤝 It’s a silver for @katieledecky to start, with plenty more opportunities coming up!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/oiSxPW9tl2 — Stanford 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐲𝐨 (@GoStanford) July 26, 2021

That's new, to say the least. "For the vast majority of the Games' history," wrote Politico recently, "their dirty, open secret has been that ruthless, zero-sum geopolitical competition, not sports, really gave the quadrennial competitions their sizzle." Even long after the Cold War ended, it's still been a point of national pride to beat China and Russia in the medal race; the most mild-mannered, apolitical Americans can transform into raving, U-S-A!-chanting superfans when the Olympic rings rise.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has put all athletes, regardless of nationality, in the same boat. Training for the Olympics during lockdown was universally difficult, and the postponed Summer Games were never guaranteed to even happen. Every athlete in Tokyo had to overcome setbacks that no Olympian ever faced before. That shared backstory gives the Games a unique sense of camaraderie, apparent even when watching at home. While there are still marquee matchups, like that between Ledecky and Titmus, athletes seem more considerate than cutthroat. No wonder; after all that everyone's been through in the past year-and-a-half, even old nemeses are welcome faces.