What do the players really want in the MLB standoff?

After baseball's owners went on a November spending bonanza, ostensibly signaling that the upcoming lockout of the players would be brief, very little has changed between the owners and the union. The two sides need to negotiate a new Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement (CBA) but have hardly spoken formally at all in more than two months. While MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred assured Thursday that Spring Training will start on time, it looks increasingly likely that the labor dispute is going to eat into the regular season schedule — or worse. Most concerning for fans is that the Major League Baseball Player's Association (MLBPA) does not appear to know whether it wants a bigger cut of the sport's revenue, or measures designed to make the on-field competition fairer. The owners are largely satisfied with the status quo, leaving the MLBPA in the position of seeking much more substantial change than their counterparts across the table. Some of the terrain in this dispute is familiar, and progress has been made. The league has apparently agreed to a universal designated hitter rule and will eliminate the practice of attaching draft pick compensation for teams whose free agents sign with a different club. And the owners have implicitly acknowledged that "tanking" — deliberately putting a subpar team on the field to get a higher pick in the next draft — is a problem by acquiescing to some kind of NBA-style draft lottery. A compromise on raising the minimum player salary is well within reach. Yet the talks are at a standstill, and last week the players rejected federal mediation, a move that can only be described as a PR nightmare. Then on Tuesday, ESPN published a revealing, and very puzzling, interview with Andrew Miller, a free agent reliever serving on the union's executive board. Miller identifies tanking as a major concern, but after saying that "we have major concerns about the competition throughout the league," Miller rejects both salary caps (to rein in spending by the sport's big market behemoths) and salary floors (to ensure that teams have to spend a certain amount of money on free agents). Most puzzlingly, he defends the current lack of either policy by claiming that "we've seen plenty of different teams in baseball win it or be successful." Uh, okay.

Is competitive balance really what the MLBPA cares about? It seems like for all the talk about tanking, the union cares less about competition and more about a certain class of players getting paid. The grim reality for the players is that the union's signature and hard-won achievement, unrestricted free agency, has declined in value dramatically for most players who stick around long enough to benefit from it. The sport has become a young man's game, with players peaking earlier and then seemingly going into much steeper decline in their 30s than they once did. And teams no longer seem terribly interested in signing those thirtysomethings. The star players who reach free agency when they are relatively young — people like 27-year-old shortstop Corey Seager — are still getting paid handsomely. Last year, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. Before the lockout, owners doled out more than a billion dollars in commitments to other stars of this year's free-agent class. But in recent years, a lot of veteran free agents who would have been easy signings 10 years ago are going jobless, because teams prefer to fill those holes with minimum-salary talent from their own systems. Miller himself might be a victim of this problem. At 36, he's on the downslope of a long and successful career as a feared, late-inning relief pitcher, and his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals just expired. In the past, teams might have bet on the track record or a rebound; today, every team probably has players in the minors who could replicate Miller's mediocre 2021 at a fraction of the cost. This is especially true for teams that need to rebuild. Miller isn't going to help a 75-win team get to the playoffs, and a draft lottery is unlikely to discourage teams from engaging in some version of tanking. Even if the first eight picks are in play (in other words, the worst team in baseball could draft eighth instead of being guaranteed the first pick as they were in the last CBA), teams are still likely to regard that as a better path back to competition than signing expensive players in their early 30s who might not contribute enough value to justify their salaries. Part of the problem is the draft pick compensation attached to many non-elite free agents, which discourages potential suitors from signing such players. But here we come back to the inherent tension in the union's negotiating positions: Draft pick compensation was meant to be a competitive balance measure so that when small-market teams like the Kansas City Royals lose their free-agent players to the Yankees and Dodgers, they don't walk away with nothing.