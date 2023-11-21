The daily gossip: Nicholas Hoult to reportedly play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy,' Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan returning for new 'Karate Kid' movie, and more

1. Nicholas Hoult to reportedly play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'

Meet the next Lex. Nicholas Hoult is in talks to play the classic DC villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The "Renfield" star was rumored to be in the mix for Superman, but he lost out on the role to David Corenswet. That was the latest major role Hoult came up short of landing, as he was in the running for Batman before Robert Pattinson's casting. He also lost out on a role in "Top Gun: Maverick" and had to drop out of "Mission: Impossible" due to scheduling issues. But the actor has finally earned a win, and fans pointed out that casting someone who was rejected for Superman as Clark Kent's archnemesis couldn't be more perfect. Lex Luthor has previously been played by Jesse Eisenberg, Kevin Spacey and Gene Hackman. "Superman: Legacy," which also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, hits theaters in 2025. For Hoult, what a lovely day it is. Deadline , The Hollywood Reporter

2. Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan returning for new 'Karate Kid' movie

Sweep the leg! A new "Karate Kid" movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan is in the works and set for release in 2024. The actors confirmed the news in a video while announcing a global search for their young star. An open casting call said the film is seeking an actor between 15 and 17 to portray Chinese or mixed-race Chinese. "He's smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist," the description said, adding that while martial arts, movement, gymnastics and/or dance experience is a "strong plus," acting experience isn't required. Applicants should email their name, location, a recent photo and a short bio to KarateKidCasting@Sony.com. Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso in the original "Karate Kid" and reprised the role in the TV series "Cobra Kai," while Chan played Mr. Han in the 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith. In other words, the stars of two "Karate Kid" movie universes are coming together, making this essentially "Karate Kid: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

3. Bradley Cooper defends his fake nose in 'Maestro'

It's no skin off his nose. Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and Bradley Cooper can talk about "Maestro," the actor has finally responded to criticism of the fake nose he used to portray Leonard Bernstein. Speaking with "CBS Mornings," Cooper said he considered not using any prosthetics given his "nose is very similar to Lenny's, actually." But "my lips are nothing like Lenny's, and my chin," so it "just didn't look right," he argued. "We just had to do it, otherwise I wouldn't believe he's a human being." Some felt using a fake nose to portray a Jewish man was antisemitic, but Bernstein's kids defended Cooper. In a statement , they said it "happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," and they're "perfectly fine" with the way Cooper "chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance." Cooper told CBS this statement from the family was "very moving." CBS Mornings

4. David Letterman returns to 'The Late Show'

His next guest, the host of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," needs no introduction. Stephen Colbert welcomed his predecessor, David Letterman, back to "The Late Show" on Monday for the first time in eight years. The crowd went wild as Letterman returned to his old stomping grounds, giving him a lengthy standing ovation. "This is the most enthusiastic audience I have been near since the night I announced I was quitting," he quipped. Letterman was impressed with the changes Colbert made to the theater and congratulated him on the "great success" he has had since taking over in 2015. "It's not easy, but you make it look very easy," Letterman told Colbert. By the end of the interview, Letterman got behind the desk to pose for a photo with Colbert sitting in the guest's seat, joking he wanted his picture taken there because "my son doesn't believe I had a show." On the list of top 10 late-night returns, this one is up there. The Late Show

5. Dave Filoni is now chief creative officer of Lucasfilm