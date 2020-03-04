The daily gossip: March 4, 2020

Dixie Chicks drop first new song in 14 years

Guess who's baaaaack. On Wednesday, the Dixie Chicks dropped their first new song in 14 years, "Gaslighter," which will serve as the title track of their forthcoming album, out May 1. "Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we'd ever been," lead singer Natalie Maines said on the Spiritualgasm podcast last September, "and then this one is, like, 10 times that." Thirteen-time Grammy Award-winners, the Dixie Chicks were famously ostracized from country music in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that the group was "ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas," and it seems fitting that their new track is one of empowerment. As Maines told Spiritualgasm, "I had a lot to say." [USA Today, Vulture]