The daily gossip: March 20, 2020
1.
Netflix's Cheer stars say goodbye to the sport after Daytona gets canceled
2.
Celebrities celebrate Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers
Just call him Tampa Tom. On Friday, lifelong New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady confirmed he's signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and officially started on his "new football journey." Brady's former Patriots teammate Lonie Paxton shared his congratulations on Instagram, writing "looking forward to a whole new set of teammates, coaches, and fan base of believers who get to experience that!" Brett Favre also celebrated Brady's move, writing "man so excited for you!!! Heck, I may have to buy season tickets." Actor Josh Brolin simply replied with a bunch of emoji fists. Locals were also thrilled: "It's like Babe Ruth going from the Red Sox to the Yankees," one longtime Bucs season-ticket holder raved to the Tampa Bay Times. [Tampa Bay Times, Instagram]
3.
The Situation is going to pass his time in quarantine making cakes
Here's one less thing for you to worry about: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is definitely not going to starve while in quarantine. The Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, walked Page Six through their refrigerator and pantry on Friday to illustrate how they are "stocked up for the apocalypse." In addition to honey ("pretty much kills everything") and canned tuna ("which I lived eight months off of in federal prison"), The Situation showed off his loaded "cake section." Confused? It's there "in case we want to make different types of cake and make the most use of our time. We can ... turn a negative situation positive," The Situation explained. Honestly, goals. [Page Six]
4.
Christian Siriano wants his sewing team to start making emergency medical masks
Fashion designer Christian Siriano and his team want to do their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Project Runway alum tweeted that if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "says we need masks, my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." Cuomo quickly wrote back that he would be grateful for the help. Other designers and fashion houses have also eagerly chipped in, including Spanish-based retailer Zara, which is donating masks and fabric for hospital gowns. The French conglomerate LVMH — which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Christian Dior — is likewise using its facilities to manufacture hand sanitizers. [Page Six, Vogue]
5.
BFFs Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern illustrate safe social distancing
Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have found a way to safely hang out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Witherspoon posted a selfie captioned "friendship with social distancing," featuring her Big Little Lies costar standing approximately 10 feet behind her on a running path, giving the camera a wave. A second photo, taken by Dern, showed the pals in the reverse positions. "Y'all are so cute!" exclaimed one fan. While the actress' home state of California has ordered people to stay at home, authorities like San Francisco Mayor London Breed have clarified that "engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running" is okay "provided that you maintain at least six feet of social distancing." Check and check. [Instagram]