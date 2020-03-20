The daily gossip: March 20, 2020

The Situation is going to pass his time in quarantine making cakes

Here's one less thing for you to worry about: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is definitely not going to starve while in quarantine. The Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, walked Page Six through their refrigerator and pantry on Friday to illustrate how they are "stocked up for the apocalypse." In addition to honey ("pretty much kills everything") and canned tuna ("which I lived eight months off of in federal prison"), The Situation showed off his loaded "cake section." Confused? It's there "in case we want to make different types of cake and make the most use of our time. We can ... turn a negative situation positive," The Situation explained. Honestly, goals. [Page Six]