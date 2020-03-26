The daily gossip: March 26, 2020

Julie Andrews describes coronavirus outbreak as 'like World War II'

English actress Julie Andrews told Good Morning America on Thursday that the sense of "unity" generated by the global coronavirus outbreak "is so much, to me, like World War II, in a way." The 84-year-old Sound of Music star, who was five and six during the London Blitz, went on to say "I'm very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not, and the sense of unity it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal." Andrews reassured her fans that she's in quarantine and keeping safe, but that "a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!" [Good Morning America, Fox News]