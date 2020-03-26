The daily gossip: March 26, 2020
1.
Steph Curry interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci, with a surprise visit from Barack Obama
Nobody started this year expecting to see "Steph Curry" and "Dr. Anthony Fauci" in a headline together, but, well, here we are. In an Instagram Live session on Thursday morning, the Golden State Warriors star interviewed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as some 65,000 people — including former President Barack Obama and Justin Bieber — tuned in. "This is serious business, we are not overreacting," Fauci emphasized to Curry about the COVID-19 outbreak. "I'd like to get the people in the country to realize that we're dealing with a serious problem." Obama, in the comments, chimed in to agree: "Listen to the science," he said. "Do your part and take care of each other." [The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times]
2.
Disney to debut Meghan Markle-narrated documentary days after royal step back
Meghan Markle is coming back to your TV — kind of. The former Suits actress and outgoing royal is set to narrate the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which will premiere on April 3, Disneynature announced Thursday. Markle's project is her first in the entertainment industry since her husband, Prince Harry, was overheard pitching former Disney CEO Bob Iger on her interest in doing voiceover work for the company. Just Jared describes the gig as "seemingly the first step in [the couple's] plans to separate themselves from the royal family and pursue other business opportunities." [Deadline, Disneynature]
3.
Drew Brees is donating 10,000 meals to Louisianans — per day — during the COVID-19 outbreak
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced Thursday that they will be donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. "The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," Brees wrote on Instagram, going on to announce partnerships that will help to "prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need." The Bayou State is considered to be the country's next COVID-19 hotspot, with Louisiana recording the highest average daily growth rate of cases in the world. [Instagram, The Wall Street Journal]
4.
Julie Andrews describes coronavirus outbreak as 'like World War II'
English actress Julie Andrews told Good Morning America on Thursday that the sense of "unity" generated by the global coronavirus outbreak "is so much, to me, like World War II, in a way." The 84-year-old Sound of Music star, who was five and six during the London Blitz, went on to say "I'm very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not, and the sense of unity it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal." Andrews reassured her fans that she's in quarantine and keeping safe, but that "a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!" [Good Morning America, Fox News]
5.
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande quietly gift thousands to fans who've lost their jobs
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are privately helping out fans who've found themselves in desperate financial straits due to the coronavirus outbreak. Holly Turner, a freelance music photographer, posted on Tumblr about her fears of losing her apartment after her income dried up. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and [Swift] saved that for me," said Turner, who quietly received $3,000 from the star after her post. Grande has also reportedly been gifting fans between $500 and $1,000, Page Six reports. "She reached out and took care of my salary for the month," one fan said. [E! News, Page Six]