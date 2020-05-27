The daily gossip: May 27, 2020
1.
Billie Eilish releases the full version of her powerful undressing video
Back in March, Billie Eilish made headlines after she debuted a short film at her Miami concert that showed her removing her signature oversized clothing in protest of the double standards that women face. Unfortunately, in the concert arena environment, the video mostly elicited raucous cheers by people missing her entire point. At last, 18-year-old Eilish has released the full four-minute film, titled "Not My Responsibility," which powerfully challenges audiences to consider their own hypocrisies. "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman," she says in the video. "If I shed the layers, I'm a slut." The film ends with Eilish sinking into an inky darkness, leaving her questions behind to be considered. Watch here. [Teen Vogue, MTV]
2.
Gabrielle Union claims Simon Cowell's smoking gave her bronchitis
Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her dramatic exit from America's Got Talent last year. The former judge told Variety that she was being "poisoned at work" by Simon Cowell's smoking, which made her sick "for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered, and turned into bronchitis, because I couldn't shake it." Union claims she spoke with the show's producers, but no action was taken. "It put me in a position from day one where I felt othered," Union said. "I felt isolated. I felt singled out as being difficult, when I'm asking for basic laws to be followed." That was hardly the only "toxic" problem, either, according to Union; read her full interview here. [Variety, Vulture]
3.
We're talking about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck again
With celebrities holed up in their mansions during quarantine, there has been little to rampantly speculate about other than Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's performative neighborhood strolls. The couple, who were "just friends" as recently as early March, have since been spotted on conspicuous "PDA-filled walks" and are "total lovebirds." Now Affleck is "getting serious," People updates us, adding that Affleck's three kids with his ex, Jennifer Garner, spent Memorial Day weekend with their dad and his new girlfriend. "He wants the kids to spend time with [de Armas] so they can get to know her," a source explained. Hopefully the children also enjoy parading around in front of the paparazzi, since Affleck and de Armas seem to have few other interests! [People]
4.
Sofia Vergara brags she and her husband have not had 'one fight yet' in quarantine
Sofia Vergara is either lying, or she and her husband, Joe Manganiello, are practically saints. The actress told People that she and Manganiello have not had "one fight yet" since going into quarantine. "Actually, we've been very good," Vergara said. "It's like we haven't got under each other's skins." The secret to marital harmony? Having a "big house" where she, Manganiello, and her adult son and niece can all stay "comfortable" in "their own space." Added Vergara: "We don't have to be on top of each other." Sounds nice! Meanwhile, Kristen Bell confessed to E! News recently that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, didn't speak for "three and a half days" after a huge fight early in quar, which sounds much more mortal. [People, Scary Mommy]
5.
Cardi B lets fans in on her swimsuit photo technique
Cardi B is posting loads of bikini pics after revealing her massive new back tattoo, and she even let fans in on her secrets Tuesday night. In a video captioned "suck it in life," Cardi illustrated the difference between how she looks after a deep inhale and how her natural tummy appears when she's fully relaxed. The 27-year-old rapper has a reputation for being honest with fans about her appearance, having previously told E! about the liposuction she got after the birth of her daughter. "Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it's actually like a very long process, recovery," she explained. [Too Fab, E! News]