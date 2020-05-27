The daily gossip: May 27, 2020

Cardi B lets fans in on her swimsuit photo technique

Cardi B is posting loads of bikini pics after revealing her massive new back tattoo, and she even let fans in on her secrets Tuesday night. In a video captioned "suck it in life," Cardi illustrated the difference between how she looks after a deep inhale and how her natural tummy appears when she's fully relaxed. The 27-year-old rapper has a reputation for being honest with fans about her appearance, having previously told E! about the liposuction she got after the birth of her daughter. "Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it's actually like a very long process, recovery," she explained. [Too Fab, E! News]