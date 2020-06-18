The daily gossip: June 18, 2020

Lady Gaga gives her jacket to a fan while grocery shopping

Lady Gaga was so moved by a fan's story that she handed over the jacket off her back. Shannon McKee, 27, was grocery shopping in Malibu, California, when the singer's attire caught her eye. "I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bada-- jacket you got on," McKee recalled. "And she said, 'Thank you.'" McKee realized who she'd just complimented, and returned to tell Gaga, "My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me … So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally." McKee said Gaga was so moved she "took off her jacket and was like … 'You be bada-- with it now.'" [E! News, The Today Show]