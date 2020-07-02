The daily gossip: July 2, 2020

Kidnapping survivor Duffy pens powerful letter asking Netflix to remove 365 Days

You may have heard of by now — or seen — the Netflix film 365 days, which holds a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been described as "a thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious Polish humpathon currently gasping and writhing its way up the Netflix charts." Welsh singer Duffy — who in February revealed she'd survived being "raped, drugged, and held captive" for four weeks — is now speaking out against the film. "It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such 'cinema,' that eroticizes kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a 'sexy' movie," Duffy said. She added: "I encourage the millions who have enjoyed the movie to reflect on the reality of kidnapping and trafficking … When we know better, let us do better." [Vulture]