The daily gossip: July 7, 2020

Drama between TikTok royalty spills over onto Twitter

You can now relive the agonies of high school drama vicariously, through the tweets of teen TikTok celebrities! After the "reigning queen of TikTok," 16-year-old Charli D'Amelio, split from Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, 18, earlier this year, prominent TikTok stars began unfollowing Chase en masse. "All of this drama is going on because I kissed [fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett] when [Charli and I] were both single," Chase vented on Twitter. Charli replied: "Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed her]." She subsequently added: "Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?" This is a walk down memory lane no one needed. [Hollywood Life, In The Know]