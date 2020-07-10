The daily gossip: The Chicken Run sequel might be ageist, Sarah Paulson sneakily avoids an awkward interview question, and more

Chicken Run actress cries foul after being recast for younger actress

Chicken Run was a great coop — ahem, coup — when it came out in 2000, becoming the highest-grossing stop motion animated film ever. But feathers are being ruffled as plans have moved forward on the film's sequel; Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original, said she's gotten the axe along with Mel Gibson, who voiced Rocky. "The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they want a younger actress to reprise the role," said Sawalha, 51. Sawalha explained she was deprived the chance to do a standard voice test, and did her own, with a producer agreeing that her voice didn't sound like it had changed but they'd be recasting the part anyway. "I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted," Sawalha tweeted. [The Hollywood Reporter, FlippingBook.com]