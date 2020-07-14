The daily gossip: Dancing with the Stars abruptly fires its longtime hosts, Kanye West is America's favorite third-party candidate, and more
1.
Dancing with the Stars abruptly drops hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews
Season 28 was apparently the last dance for Dancing with the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," wrote Bergeron, 65, on Twitter. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career." Andrews, 42, also thanked ABC for her "six memorable seasons." ABC didn't give a specific reason why Bergeron and Andrews were let go, mentioning only a "new creative direction." Bergeron notably spoke out last year when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was made a contestant, tweeting that he and the producers "can agree to disagree." Former contestant Lea Thompson slammed the network's decision to hire new hosts, claiming without Bergeron "they might as well cancel" the show. [ABC News, Page Six]
2.
Kanye West is polling better than the Libertarian and Green Party candidates
Kanye West is supposedly "running" for "president," despite not having filed any of the paperwork. Nevertheless, he's apparently polling at a surprisingly high 2 percent, all things considered, according to a new survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a British strategic consulting firm. Initially former Vice President Joe Biden led with 48 percent, followed by Donald Trump with 40 percent; when West was added as an option, Biden's support remained the same while Trump's dipped to 39 percent, indicating a minor exodus from the president in favor of the rapper. Though 2 percent isn't great, it does admittedly put West as the top third party option, with 39 of the survey's voters picking him as a first choice over Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen (29 voters) and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins (15 voters). [Just Jared, Redfield & Wilton Strategies]
3.
Married soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris pose for steamy Allure cover
Talk about a power couple! Married World Cup-winning USWNT teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris graced the cover of Allure in a romantic photoshoot, and discussed their fight for equal pay, representation, and the struggles of being professional athletes building their lives together. "The team comes first," explained Harris, who plays for the Orlando Pride along with Krieger. "We actually don't [often] stay in the same room [on the road] … I think that's the hardest part." Krieger said the couple, who've been together 10 years but became national heroes after their 2019 World Cup victory, had "originally … wanted to have a private ceremony" when they married in December. "But no, we're saving people's lives [with our visibility], and that's what matters most," she added. [Allure]
4.
The Walmart yodeling kid teamed up with Burger King for an educational song about cow farts
Mason Ramsey — also respectfully known as "the Walmart yodeling kid" — has teamed up with Burger King for a song about cow farts. The twangy new track is part of the fast food chain's promotion of a Whopper burger made with "reduced methane emissions beef," which comes from cows on a special diet intended to reduce the greenhouse gases they emit during digestion. "That methane from their rear/goes up to the atmosphere/and pollutes our planet, warming me and you," sings the young yodeler. While the song's topic might not make it your first choice for easy listening during dinner, when Ramsey croons "methaaaaaane" you might just find yourself wondering what a Hamilton-style country musical about the livestock industry would look like. Watch it here. [Burger King, Business Wire]
5.
Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio for the 1st time in months
Jimmy Fallon isn't working from home anymore. The Tonight Show, which has been broadcast from Fallon's house since March and on hiatus since June, resumed shooting at the show's Rockefeller Center studio in New York City this week. Fallon is the first of the late night hosts to resume production in his studio, Deadline reports, though Conan O'Brien recently began filming his show at a nightclub in Los Angeles. Like Conan, The Tonight Show still doesn't have a live audience. On Monday's Tonight Show, a mask-wearing Fallon was seen walking back to work through the streets of Manhattan and having his temperature checked upon arriving, and in his opening monologue, he explained that everyone in the studio tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to work. [Deadline, The Week]