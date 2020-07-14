The daily gossip: Dancing with the Stars abruptly fires its longtime hosts, Kanye West is America's favorite third-party candidate, and more

Married soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris pose for steamy Allure cover

Talk about a power couple! Married World Cup-winning USWNT teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris graced the cover of Allure in a romantic photoshoot, and discussed their fight for equal pay, representation, and the struggles of being professional athletes building their lives together. "The team comes first," explained Harris, who plays for the Orlando Pride along with Krieger. "We actually don't [often] stay in the same room [on the road] … I think that's the hardest part." Krieger said the couple, who've been together 10 years but became national heroes after their 2019 World Cup victory, had "originally … wanted to have a private ceremony" when they married in December. "But no, we're saving people's lives [with our visibility], and that's what matters most," she added. [Allure]