The daily gossip: July 15, 2020
1.
Drake is in Barbados, where fans think he's 'tryna find Rihanna'
Today's edition of "a celebrity living like there's not a global pandemic going on" is brought to us by Drake, who is in Barbados for some reason. While it's possible the Toronto-based rapper was just really craving Chefette — the island's popular fast-food chain — or absolutely needed to play pick-up basketball with the locals, fans suspect he's desperately trying to attract the attention of his ex, Rihanna. Though the pair broke up back in 2016, Drake was spotted outside Rihanna's childhood home, on a street that's since been named after her, as well as seen posing for pictures with her younger brother. But if Drake is "tryna find Rihanna," he might be out of luck: TMZ reports that "far as we know [she's] not down there." [Vulture, TMZ]
2.
Kanye West is no longer running for president
Kanye West's bid for president has come to an end (probably). Steve Kramer, a "get-out-the-vote specialist" who works for the West campaign, told Intelligencer that the rapper is "out" and that the campaign is in the process of canceling "all our stuff." West — who first announced he was running for president two weeks ago — apparently needed to get 132,781 valid signatures from Florida voters in less than a week in order to be on their ballot. Though he reached 2 percent in one national poll released Tuesday, West was always going to be the longest of long shots in 2020. Still, never forget that "Donald Trump flirted multiple times with a presidential bid before his now infamous descent down the golden escalator in 2015." [Intelligencer]
3.
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together, apparently
After breaking up with Sofia Richie long enough to go on vacation with his ex and celebrate his birthday with the Kardashains, Scott Disick is now apparently back together with Richie, three insiders told Us Weekly. The couple's split lasted two months but, as one source put it, they're now "hanging out again romantically." Disick, 37, has three kids with Kourtney Kardashian and while fans thought the pair were on the verge of getting back together, another insider explained "Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship." Richie, 21, and Disick have been together for three years, and had previously broken up for a week back in 2018. [Us Weekly, Cosmopolitan ]
4.
Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars
Get your smize ready, because Tyra Banks is taking over as the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars. The news comes one day after longtime host Tom Bergeron and his cohost, Erin Andrews, said they'd been let go as the show moved in a "new creative direction." Banks, 46, will be Dancing with the Stars' first Black female host as well as its first solo host, following her years judging America's Next Top Model. "I like breaking these doors down so that we don't have any more firsts, but it's nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you," said Banks, adding: "Let's just keep this real, it's gonna be so next level." [People]
5.
Iggy Azalea finally reveals the name of her son
Iggy Azalea has finally revealed the name of her son, and it's a stone-cold masterpiece. On Tuesday, the rapper posted a recording to Instagram of her baby cooing, overlaid with the text "Amethyst & Onyx." Since Azalea's real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, it appears she's also named her son after a semi-precious gemstone. Though Azalea and the baby's father, Playboi Carti, both 23, kept the pregnancy under wraps, Azalea announced the birth of their son in June by writing "I wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words." [Page Six, Instagram]