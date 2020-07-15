The daily gossip: July 15, 2020

Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars

Get your smize ready, because Tyra Banks is taking over as the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars. The news comes one day after longtime host Tom Bergeron and his cohost, Erin Andrews, said they'd been let go as the show moved in a "new creative direction." Banks, 46, will be Dancing with the Stars' first Black female host as well as its first solo host, following her years judging America's Next Top Model. "I like breaking these doors down so that we don't have any more firsts, but it's nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you," said Banks, adding: "Let's just keep this real, it's gonna be so next level." [People]