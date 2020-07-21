The daily gossip: Kanye West worries fans with strange Twitter rant, Serena Williams' 2-year-old owns a pro sports team, and more

Alex Trebek has 3 ideas of who could replace him on Jeopardy!

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek turns 80 tomorrow, but he already has an idea of who he'd want to replace him on the show when he eventually retires. "I say, 'Betty White,' because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier," Trebek joked to Good Morning America of the 98-year-old actress. He added that if White doesn't work out, he also likes "the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings" — Alex Faust — as well as the "attorney Laura Coates, she's African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time." As Trebek has written before, "There are other hosts out there who can do equally as good a job as me. I think Jeopardy! can go on forever." [Entertainment Tonight]