The daily gossip: Kanye West worries fans with strange Twitter rant, Serena Williams' 2-year-old owns a pro sports team, and more
Kanye West's Twitter rant leaves fans and family concerned
In a series of concerning tweets on Monday night, Kanye West claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had flown out to where he was staying at his family's ranch in Wyoming "with a doctor, to lock me up like [in] the movie Get Out." West's tweets followed an erratic weekend campaign rally, at which he claimed he and Kim had considered aborting their oldest child, North — a public pronouncement that "shocked" Kim, an insider told People. West is reportedly "in the midst of what we're told is a major bipolar episode," according to TMZ, with Page Six reporting that Kim is "desperately worried" about her husband's mental health. Here's to hoping he gets the help he needs. [TMZ, Page Six]
Serena Williams' 2-year-old daughter is now the youngest owner in pro sports
Hush little baby, don't say a word, Mama's gonna buy you … a professional women's soccer team? On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer League announced that it has awarded rights to a new expansion team in Los Angeles, for now known as "Angel City." The team belongs to a star-studded, 30-person ownership group headed by actress Natalie Portman, and additionally boasts the youngest owner in pro sports: 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., the daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who are both also owners. Additional members of the ownership group include 14 former USWNT players as well as actors Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria. Baby's first sports team will begin playing in the 2022 season, just ahead of Alexis' 5th birthday. [The Athletic, Los Angeles Times]
Harry Styles debuts a mustache
Hello to Harry Styles' new mustache, and to Harry Styles' new mustache only. The 26-year-old singer debuted his facial hair during a visit to Modena, Italy, where he displayed a bottle of balsamic vinegar for an Instagram photo — although it's hard to look at anything other than his upper lip, admittedly. Styles has publicly lusted after a 'stache for years, having tweeted in 2011: "I've decided that I want a mustache … But not like a cool guy mustache … I mean like a Mario mustache." (The Cut calls Styles' look more of a "full walrus mustache"). As for the choice of locale, well, Styles has reportedly been using quarantine to study Italian. Come si dice "mustache" in italiano? [People, The Cut]
Alex Trebek has 3 ideas of who could replace him on Jeopardy!
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek turns 80 tomorrow, but he already has an idea of who he'd want to replace him on the show when he eventually retires. "I say, 'Betty White,' because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier," Trebek joked to Good Morning America of the 98-year-old actress. He added that if White doesn't work out, he also likes "the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings" — Alex Faust — as well as the "attorney Laura Coates, she's African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time." As Trebek has written before, "There are other hosts out there who can do equally as good a job as me. I think Jeopardy! can go on forever." [Entertainment Tonight]
The next season of Grey's Anatomy is going to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Grey's Anatomy reportedly plans to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak on the show's 17 season. "There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," said executive producer, Krista Vernoff. She explained that ahead of every season, the show invites doctors to tell the writers "their funniest or craziest stories," but this year "they are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they're pale, and they're talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for." Grey's Anatomy notably donated gloves and gowns from the set to first responders during the nationwide shortage of medical supplies, and Vernoff said the team sees it as their "responsibility" to tell some of the essential workers' stories now. [Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly]