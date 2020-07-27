The daily gossip: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their daughter, Kanye publicly apologizes to Kim, and more
1.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome daughter
All hail the Queen of the North, First of Her Name, Willa of the House of Jonas! Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 30, have welcomed their first child, and while the baby's name isn't confirmed yet, she is reportedly called Willa. (Yes, we Googled it already: there are two different GoT characters she could potentially be named after, both tied to the House of Stark!) Willa is the third Jonas baby so far, following two older cousins from her uncle Kevin Jonas and aunt Danielle Jonas. Turner and Jonas might have even received a celebratory gift from Joe's ex, Taylor Swift, whose new album, Folklore, teases: "For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents." [Billboard, TMZ]
2.
Kanye West publicly apologizes to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian, following a tumultuous few weeks for the couple stemming from West's run for president. During a campaign rally, West had tearfully revealed that he pressured Kardashian to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the couple's first child, North. Kardashian was allegedly "shocked" and "furious" about West's admission, but spoke publicly of her husband's struggles with bipolar disorder, asking for "compassion and empathy." Over the weekend, West tweeted an apology to Kardashian "for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." [Vulture, People]
3.
Post Malone moves a step closer to starting a world beer pong league
In an alarming and unwanted development, Post Malone has reportedly trademarked "World Pong League." The move comes as the 25-year-old rapper aims to start a competitive "world beer pong league," complete with "official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events, and exhibitions," according to TMZ. Post Malone has been described as a "pretty f--king competitive beer pong player" — he once won $50,000 in a game against Tyla Yaweh, but also lost to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, necessitating that the rapper get their signatures tattooed on his body to uphold his end of the bet. "I guess he loves beer pong," Mahomes told GQ by way of explanation. Bud Light is "like, his thing." [TMZ, GQ]
4.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now Greek citizens
It's all Greek to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson! The prime minister of Greece announced this weekend that the couple are officially "proud Greek citizens," following Hanks being awarded an honorary naturalization order last year. Hanks converted to the Greek Orthodox Church when he married Wilson, who is of Greek ancestry, in 1988; the couple have also produced a number of movies related to the country, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia!, and own property on the island of Antiparos. "Greece is a haven," Hanks has said. "I've been around the world, I've been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it's good for the soul, it's a healing place." [NBC News, E! News]
5.
Kylie Jenner apparently spent $200,000 to ship a 'famous' Dutch pony to California for her daughter
Would you rather have "14 gorgeous Friesian horses" or one $200,000 pony? These are apparently the sorts of questions that the uber-wealthy have to ask themselves! Shortly after Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter North, 7, hanging out with one of the apparently abundant Friesians that live on her family ranch in Wyoming, Kylie Jenner bought her 2-year-old daughter Stormi a $200,000 "dream pony" from the Netherlands named (ugh) Frozen. Yes, like the movie. The breeder described Frozen as "the most famous pony of them all," and deleted an additional excited comment that read "we can't wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen." For the time being, Frozen is apparently in quarantine after his flight, and has likely not yet been presented to the 2-year-old. [The Daily Mail, Dlisted]