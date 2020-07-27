The daily gossip: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their daughter, Kanye publicly apologizes to Kim, and more

Kylie Jenner apparently spent $200,000 to ship a 'famous' Dutch pony to California for her daughter

Would you rather have "14 gorgeous Friesian horses" or one $200,000 pony? These are apparently the sorts of questions that the uber-wealthy have to ask themselves! Shortly after Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter North, 7, hanging out with one of the apparently abundant Friesians that live on her family ranch in Wyoming, Kylie Jenner bought her 2-year-old daughter Stormi a $200,000 "dream pony" from the Netherlands named (ugh) Frozen. Yes, like the movie. The breeder described Frozen as "the most famous pony of them all," and deleted an additional excited comment that read "we can't wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen." For the time being, Frozen is apparently in quarantine after his flight, and has likely not yet been presented to the 2-year-old. [The Daily Mail, Dlisted]