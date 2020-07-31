The daily gossip: Beyoncé's visual album includes cameos by all three of her kids, another celebrity speaks out about Ellen DeGeneres, and more

Charlize Theron is dating herself right now, thank you very much

You can't be disappointed by romantic partners if you date yourself! That's the stance of Charlize Theron, who recently explained to her 8- and 5-year-old daughters that she doesn't need a man. "Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!'" Theron told InCharge with DVF host Diane Von Furstenberg. "And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good.'" When her 5-year-old insisted, Theron explained that she's in a relationship with herself. "She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility," Theron said. "Her mind was blown." [Page Six]