The daily gossip: Bella Hadid sends a message to the NYPD, three Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars resign, and more

Megan Thee Stallion says her horror movie is 'gonna be something that definitely blows your mind'

Who says you can't have it all? You would think that collaborating with Beyoncé would be the pinnacle of one's career, but not so for rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who dreams of opening an assisted-living facility in her hometown of Houston and collaborating with Jordan Peele on a horror movie. Megan told Variety for their 2020 Power of Young Hollywood Issue that she is already working on her debut screenplay: "It's gonna be something that definitely blows your mind," she explained. "You've never seen it before." Meanwhile, she has a new collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP," coming out this Friday. Real question: does she ever sleep? [Variety]