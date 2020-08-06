The daily gossip: Bella Hadid sends a message to the NYPD, three Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars resign, and more
1.
Bella Hadid flips off the NYPD
Yep, Bella Hadid really went there. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories late Wednesday, the 23-year-old model posed in front of a group of bare-faced NYPD officers: "WEAR A MASK," she wrote over the picture, adding "you look goofy." In a follow up, she posed in front of another group of mask-less police officers with her middle finger raised, and wrote: "Hey NYPD, masks are for all of our safety, not just urs... :)" The New York Times has previously reported on the problem of city police officers refusing to wear masks despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policy. As one interviewee put it to the newspaper (presumably without the accompanying hand gesture), "If you're out here to protect the public, it starts with you." [Jezebel, The New York Times]
2.
Three of Bon Appétit's Test Kitchen stars resign, citing inequitable pay and treatment
Three stars of Bon Appétit's Test Kitchen quit on Thursday, citing a failure to be treated and paid like their white counterparts. Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly, and Rick Martinez announced their departure from the Condé Nast publication in simultaneous statements on social media. Bon Appétit has notably not posted any new videos since early June, when El-Waylly alleged "only the white editors are paid for their video appearances." Subsequently, the magazine's editor-in-chief and head of video programming resigned over allegations of racial insensitivity and discrimination. In her letter, Krishna said Condé Nast's assurances of more equitable pay were just "lip service" and that "these past few months have been disappointing and insulting." Speculated Grub Street, "Is this the end of Bon Appétit's Test Kitchen?" [Grub Street, Business Insider]
3.
Zoë Kravitz responds to High Fidelity being canceled: 'Breakups suck'
The cast and crew of Hulu's High Fidelity TV series were notified on Wednesday that the show will not be getting renewed for a second season. Booooo. But Zoë Kravitz — the lead actress in the gender-swapped reboot of the 2000 film starring John Cusack — had the perfect response to the news. "Breakups suck," she aptly tagged a tweet, which also expressed gratitude for her "High Fidelity family" and "everyone who watched, loved, and supported us." High Fidelity was a favorite with critics, boasting an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And, like the worst kinds of breakups, ending things was apparently not an easy decision and "came after lengthy deliberations," according to Deadline. [People, Deadline]
4.
Megan Thee Stallion says her horror movie is 'gonna be something that definitely blows your mind'
Who says you can't have it all? You would think that collaborating with Beyoncé would be the pinnacle of one's career, but not so for rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who dreams of opening an assisted-living facility in her hometown of Houston and collaborating with Jordan Peele on a horror movie. Megan told Variety for their 2020 Power of Young Hollywood Issue that she is already working on her debut screenplay: "It's gonna be something that definitely blows your mind," she explained. "You've never seen it before." Meanwhile, she has a new collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP," coming out this Friday. Real question: does she ever sleep? [Variety]
5.
Amazon Studios picks up A League of Their Own TV series
Amazon Studios really hit this one out of the park. The company announced Thursday that it has picked up a TV series based on Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League Of Their Own, co-created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson (who also stars) and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham. "The show will begin with the formation of the [baseball] league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying, and road trips across a rapidly changing United States," Deadline previously reported, though the series will reportedly feature different characters than the classic film. The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and Chanté Adams will also star. [Deadline, Elle]