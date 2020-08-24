The daily gossip: Reality TV is apparently a lie, Drake owns a lot of shoes, and more

Archie will still get to be a prince one day

Archie's parents might be bowing out of royal duties, but they'll let their son decide for himself what kind of future he wants. Archie will reportedly "automatically" become a prince when he moves up the line of succession once his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king of England, Us Weekly reports. More importantly, it will be up to Archie when he turns 18 if he wants to be called "His Royal Highness," a title his parents, Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to drop. Once Charles is king, the line of succession will run through Prince William and his three children, followed by Harry and Archie, putting the 15-month-old sixth in line to the throne, and therefore required to ask the monarch for permission to marry — one day. [Us Weekly]