The daily gossip: Reality TV is apparently a lie, Drake owns a lot of shoes, and more
1.
Selling Sunset stars secretly wed over a year before getting 'married' on the show
Everyone knows reality TV is all made up … right? Still, it's shocking to learn that Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet reportedly tied the knot a full year and a half before getting "engaged" and then "married" on the show. "In their minds, they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show," a representative for Fitzgerald patiently explained to People, because clearly if reality TV nuptials occur and there's no camera crew around to film them, then they didn't really count. The couple told no one about their civil union in part because "they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," the rep further explained. Juicy! [TMZ, People]
2.
Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by showing off his massive shoe collection
Drake paid tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant by, uh, flaunting how rich he is? The rapper celebrated Kobe Bryant Day — August 24, after the Los Angeles Lakers star's two jersey numbers — by taking fans on a tour of his Kobe shoe collection, which appeared to include "90 pairs" of shoes, according to TMZ. Amassing Kobe shoes is a "wildly expensive" hobby, TMZ adds, seeing as Drake's "Kobe 5 Preludes alone are fetching around $1,200 on resale sites." Drake also appeared to be in possession of the unreleased Dior x Air Jordan, which was postponed due to COVID-19 and was set to retail at $2,000. Drake previously paid tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year, with the video for his single "Toosie Slide." [TMZ, The Daily Mail]
3.
Archie will still get to be a prince one day
Archie's parents might be bowing out of royal duties, but they'll let their son decide for himself what kind of future he wants. Archie will reportedly "automatically" become a prince when he moves up the line of succession once his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king of England, Us Weekly reports. More importantly, it will be up to Archie when he turns 18 if he wants to be called "His Royal Highness," a title his parents, Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to drop. Once Charles is king, the line of succession will run through Prince William and his three children, followed by Harry and Archie, putting the 15-month-old sixth in line to the throne, and therefore required to ask the monarch for permission to marry — one day. [Us Weekly]
4.
Jerry Seinfeld blasts 'some putz' who claimed New York City is dead: 'Oh, shut up'
What's the deal with people claiming New York City is dead? Jerry Seinfeld would like to know. On Monday, the comedian penned a passionate op-ed in The New York Times blasting a recent viral essay written by an author and comedy club owner, James Altucher, who argued that New York is "completely dead" and won't bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Seinfeld agrees that the city is going through "one of the toughest times we've had in quite a while," but "the last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, 'Everyone's gone! I want 2019 back!' Oh, shut up. Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side?" You tell 'em, Jerry! [The New York Times, The Week]
5.
Usain Bolt is quarantining while waiting for COVID-19 results
Even the fastest man on Earth can't outrun COVID-19. Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt said Monday that he is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test after a Jamaican radio station falsely reported he'd already tested positive. "Just to be safe, I'm going to be quarantining by myself," Bolt explained. The sprinter came under fire last week after celebrating his 34th birthday at a bash that evidently did not involve much mask-wearing; Jamaican soccer stars Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen were reportedly in attendance. Jamaica is seeing a spike of coronavirus cases, having recorded its three highest days of new cases on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this weekend. Bolt said he took his test on Saturday. [Instagram, LetsRun.com]