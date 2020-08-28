The daily gossip: Nicole Richie releases rap album about loving Mother Earth, Nicolas Cage is going to play a dragon, and more

Amy Adams joins feature adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen

Amy Adams is ready to remind us she has the voice of an angel with her role in Dear Evan Hansen. Adams will play Cynthia Murphy in the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, writes The Hollywood Reporter. The actress previously showed off her pipes in Enchanted and The Muppets, but this time around we'll see her in a darker place, as she plays the mourning mother of a teen who kills himself. The cast also includes Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Sternberg. With Adams in the role, fans on Twitter are demanding her character's song "Bedroom Down the Hall," (which was cut from the musical) be included in the movie. More singing from Adams is always a good thing. [The Hollywood Reporter]