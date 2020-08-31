The daily gossip: Tributes pour in for Chadwick Boseman, Emma Roberts announces pregnancy, and more
1.
Tributes pour in for Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman's co-stars are continuing to pay tribute after the Black Panther actor tragically died on Friday following a four-year cancer battle. In an ABC special on Sunday, Forest Whitaker remembered Boseman as having "represented a great deal of hope," while Robert Downey Jr. recalled "what an incredibly graceful human being he was" and reflected on the actor's legacy as "so meaningful." Chris Evans was also among the Marvel stars who spoke about the "beyond heartbreaking" death of a "true original," and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on Sunday wrote a moving tribute to the actor, saying that Boseman was a "special person" while expressing "deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence." [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]
2.
Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy, reveals she's expecting a boy
Emma Roberts' life is anything but Unfabulous these days. The American Horror Story star took to Instagram for a low-key pregnancy announcement with a photo of her cradling her bump while laughing beside her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund. Roberts wrote, "Me... and my two favorite guys." The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from stars including Kaley Cuoco, Venus Williams, and Ashley Tisdale. Emma's aunt, and the baby's soon-to-be great aunt, Julia Roberts, chimed in with a sweet "Love you." [Instagram, People]
3.
Mariah Carey remembers being 'uncomfortable' on the Ellen show
Mariah Carey's 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres was just as uncomfortable to live as it was to watch, according to the singer. In an interview with Vulture, Carey discussed an old TV appearance in which DeGeneres invited her to drink Champagne on her show in hopes of pressuring her to confirm rumors that she was pregnant. "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey said, also describing "an empathy that can be applied to those moments" that was lacking. While she doesn't "want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus," she said, "I didn't enjoy that moment." Dakota Johnson can relate. [Vulture, ET Online]
4.
Men of Game of Thrones had cooling systems in their costumes while women braved the heat
Sometimes things got too heated for the Mother of Dragons on the set of Game of Thrones. No, not her steamy romances — it was literally so hot in her elaborate costumes that Emilia Clarke had moments where she couldn't even stand, the actress revealed in an interview for the Edinburgh Television Festival. While the women had to bear the heat, the men hid cooling systems under their giant costumes, she said. "You can hide whatever you want underneath there, to be quite frank," Clarke said. Her only reprieve was when someone would occasionally lift up the back of her wig. "You just kind of have to pick your moments and waft where appropriate," she laughed. [Glamour]
5.
Harry Potter actor reveals emotional moment he found out Fred Weasley's fate
Harry Potter spoilers ahead (but really, you should know this by now). James Phelps, the actor who portrayed Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, discovered the fate of his character the same way we did, by reading the book. Phelps was in Japan when the final novel was released, and was riding a bullet train when, to his surprise, he read that Fred died. "I'm a bit shell-shocked at this point, because I didn't realize how attached I got to the character," he told Metro. Just as Phelps was processing his emotions, the ticket officer interrupted. "I actually said, 'Mate, come on, I've just died here, let me have a bit of time to myself!'" [People, Metro]