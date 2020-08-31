The daily gossip: Tributes pour in for Chadwick Boseman, Emma Roberts announces pregnancy, and more

Men of Game of Thrones had cooling systems in their costumes while women braved the heat

Sometimes things got too heated for the Mother of Dragons on the set of Game of Thrones. No, not her steamy romances — it was literally so hot in her elaborate costumes that Emilia Clarke had moments where she couldn't even stand, the actress revealed in an interview for the Edinburgh Television Festival. While the women had to bear the heat, the men hid cooling systems under their giant costumes, she said. "You can hide whatever you want underneath there, to be quite frank," Clarke said. Her only reprieve was when someone would occasionally lift up the back of her wig. "You just kind of have to pick your moments and waft where appropriate," she laughed. [Glamour]