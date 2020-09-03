The daily gossip: Beyoncé is working on a secret project in the Hamptons, The Rock fights COVID-19, and more

The Rock has COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has fought John Cena, John "Reaper" Grimm, and a skyscraper — and now he's fighting COVID-19. "My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared on Instagram late Wednesday. He added that "this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family" and that "testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times." The good news: "We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side," Johnson said. "We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy." [People]