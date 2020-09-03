The daily gossip: Beyoncé is working on a secret project in the Hamptons, The Rock fights COVID-19, and more
1.
Beyoncé apparently took over a tiny Hamptons TV studio for a mysterious project
Beyoncé is up to something mysterious in the Hamptons, where Page Six reports she has taken over a "tiny local TV studio." Sources said that the studio, which is usually used for local-access programming, was reserved for four days by the singer. "I love Beyoncé, so I was happy to give her my time at the studio," said Jean Shafiroff, who shoots her show Successful Philanthropy at the Long Island location. "My only regret," she added, "is that Beyoncé didn't invite us to watch the taping, now that all the big concerts have been canceled." As Jezebel points out, "Usually, Beyoncé moves in complete silence. The world didn't hear a stitch about Lemonade until Bey wanted it to. So what gives?" [Page Six, Jezebel]
2.
The Rock has COVID-19
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has fought John Cena, John "Reaper" Grimm, and a skyscraper — and now he's fighting COVID-19. "My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared on Instagram late Wednesday. He added that "this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family" and that "testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times." The good news: "We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side," Johnson said. "We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy." [People]
3.
Brad Pitt took his new girlfriend to his wedding venue — on his and Angelina Jolie's anniversary
The only thing worse than constantly talking about your ex on a date with your new girlfriend is taking said girlfriend to your wedding venue … on your anniversary. Brad Pitt, 56, headed recently to the south of France with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, only to visit the castle where he married Angelina Jolie in 2014 on the actual day of said nuptials. Making it even weirder is the fact that Pitt and Jolie reportedly still share the property, since their divorce was held up with them trying to figure out what to do with the castle. "Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina," an insider told Us Weekly, claiming the actor just "doesn't care." [Cosmopolitan , Us Weekly]
4.
New No Time to Die trailer looks forward to November
Remember James Bond? There was supposed to be a new 007 movie this spring before that pesky "pandemic" thing happened; the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, was rescheduled to be released in November, and apparently that's still happening, because a new trailer came out on Thursday. While you won't be able to tell how ecstatic Daniel Craig is to be on his final James Bond outing from his dry banter with the up-and-coming spy who's taken over his codename (Lashana Lynch), there's grim squinting and car chases aplenty. Craig's Knives Out co-star Ana De Armas will play No Time to Die's Bond Girl, and Rami Malek is appearing as the villain Safin. Watch it here. [YouTube]
5.
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause confesses that people you've heard of are sliding into her DMs
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause admits that she's had people sliding into her DMs since she split with Justin Hartley last year — but mum's the word! "I have to say I have had a few, yes … I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise," Stause told ET's Lauren Zima. "There's a few [people you might know], but I'm not going to tell you who." The future Dancing With the Stars contestant added that, "I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling" but that she's "excited" to get started. So far, though, she's sticking to DMs: "[I've responded] in a polite way," Stause said. "I haven't like gone and like ... I haven't taken the next step, no." [ET]