The daily gossip: Michelle Obama shares her unsolicited opinions about Tinder, the trailer for Netflix's Rebecca remake is strangely steamy, and more

Queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen sets boundaries on social media

Chrissy Teigen has been spending less time online at the request of her therapist, she told Marie Claire. "I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own. So it's good for me to take a break," Teigen said. The star made her Twitter account private twice this summer, but is hesitant to go silent. "It does feel very selfish and weird to say that my mental health is important when there are people being murdered by police and murdered in their own homes. ... I have Black children, so is it really the right time to not want to step on anyone's toes?" This morning, the star mocked her ambitions to limit screen time (on Twitter), writing, "Narrator: She never did go offline." [Marie Claire]