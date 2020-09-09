The daily gossip: Speculation swirls about Kris Jenner joining Real Housewives, Zac Efron is moving to Australia, and more

Zac Efron apparently wants to move to Australia 'permanently'

So much for being all in this together — America is now down one (1) Zac Efron. The 32-year-old actor went from boy next door to boy down under, and is reportedly looking for a home to move into in Australia's Byron Bay. "It really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently," a source told People. Efron's reason for ditching the states is apparently named Vanessa Valladares; he met the 25-year-old model in June, while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store, and the two are now rumored to be dating. But as Page Six notes, he'll "have to fly home at some point" since he is "scheduled to star in the remake of Three Men and a Baby." Until then, hope he likes Vegemite! [People, Page Six]