The daily gossip: Speculation swirls about Kris Jenner joining Real Housewives, Zac Efron is moving to Australia, and more
1.
Zac Efron apparently wants to move to Australia 'permanently'
So much for being all in this together — America is now down one (1) Zac Efron. The 32-year-old actor went from boy next door to boy down under, and is reportedly looking for a home to move into in Australia's Byron Bay. "It really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently," a source told People. Efron's reason for ditching the states is apparently named Vanessa Valladares; he met the 25-year-old model in June, while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store, and the two are now rumored to be dating. But as Page Six notes, he'll "have to fly home at some point" since he is "scheduled to star in the remake of Three Men and a Baby." Until then, hope he likes Vegemite! [People, Page Six]
2.
Despite an opening in her schedule, Kris Jenner probably won't be joining the Real Housewives
After 14 years, 20 seasons, and several spin-offs, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its final season in 2021. Fans are left wondering what's next for matriarch Kris Jenner now that she's a free agent. Shortly after the announcement, Twitter erupted with speculation that Jenner was taking her talents to Bravo to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's already appeared on an episode of RHOBH with friend and cast member Kyle Richards, so what's stopping her from joining full time? Alas, the case is not one for the FBI, rather, Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reports the Housewives rumors are "not true." But the momager isn't one to sit around, and fans suspect she has something up her sleeve. [Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Tonight]
3.
Lily Allen married David Harbour in a picture-perfect Las Vegas wedding
Singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour got hitched in Las Vegas on Monday — and the photos the happy newlyweds shared Wednesday proved they didn't do it halfway. Officiated by an Elvis impersonator, the wedding was followed by burgers from In-N-Out; Allen wore a sweet double-breasted Dior wedding dress, a marked departure from the lacy ensemble she donned to marry Sam Cooper in 2011 (the pair share 7- and 8-year-old daughters, having split in 2016). Captioning a set of photos, Harbour wrote, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic." [TMZ, Hello Magazine]
4.
Jason Momoa says Dune's Duncan Idaho would beat Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo in a fight
The Dune trailer is here at last to fill the Timothée Chalamet-sized void in your heart. The massive, star-studded adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel, out in December, is directed by Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve, with Chalamet brooding his way through the role of the story's protagonist, Paul Atreides of House Atreides. But wait, there's more: the film also stars Oscar Isaac as Paul's father; Zendaya as Chani, Paul's love interest; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen. Jason Momoa, meanwhile, will play the top warrior of House Atreides, Duncan Idaho; when asked who would win in a fight between Idaho and Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo, Momoa replied "Idaho" without hesitation, because of "those little swords he's got." Watch the trailer here. [YouTube, CBR.com]
5.
Tyra Banks is ready to prove skeptics wrong as Dancing with the Stars host
After coronavirus-related changes and a shakeup in hosts and judges, Dancing with the Stars has found its groove with a confident Tyra Banks at the helm. But she knows after 15 years of host Tom Bergeron, she will "have to convince [fans] that they will enjoy me doing the job," the former America's Next Top Model host told Glamour. The gig had never even crossed her mind until the show approached her. Banks is DWTS's first Black female host and first solo host, but notes, "It actually hurts my feelings a bit that people think that I was hired because I'm a Black woman." Banks hopes after the Sept. 14 premiere, skeptical viewers will say they were wrong about her. [Glamour]