The daily gossip: The 2020 Emmys were as bonkers as you'd expect, Ellen DeGeneres finally addresses allegations of toxic work environment, and more

Meghan Markle is cold calling Americans

The "unknown number" giving you a call is either another free vacation scam … or Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been cold-calling fellow Americans to urge them to vote in November's election, Gloria Steinem revealed to Access Hollywood. "[Markle] came home to vote," Steinem explained. "And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table … and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?'" As an insider told The Daily Mail, Markle was supposedly "frustrated that she was forced to stay out of politics after getting engaged to Harry" but "will now take advantage of the greater freedom she has to express them publicly." [Page Six, The Daily Mail]