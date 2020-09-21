The daily gossip: The 2020 Emmys were as bonkers as you'd expect, Ellen DeGeneres finally addresses allegations of toxic work environment, and more
1.
Ramy Youssef shares what it's like to lose an Emmy in 2020
What happens when you lose an Emmy in the year 2020? Apparently you get a friendly wave goodbye from the statuette-toting intern wearing a tuxedoed hazmat suit outside your house. Ramy Youssef, the star and creator of the Emmy-nominated Ramy, did not win either category he was nominated in on Sunday night, losing twice to Schitt's Creek. But with the Emmys remote this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Youssef had to then watch the Television Academy employee standing by to present him with the award in the event he won walk away. Oof! Youssef, at least, had a good attitude about it; he can be heard laughing in the background of the video he posted. Check out nine other unforgettable moments from the 2020 Emmys here. [Indiewire, The Week]
2.
Ellen DeGeneres apologizes on air after toxic workplace allegations
Ellen DeGeneres returned Monday with the premiere of her talk show's new season, and right off the bat addressed allegations of the program fostering a toxic work environment behind the scenes. A BuzzFeed News report earlier this year had described "racism, fear, and intimidation" at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while a second BuzzFeed report said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" at the show. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said on Monday. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." She added, "We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter," adding that "I am a work in progress." [BuzzFeed News, The Week]
3.
Comedian Demi Adejuyigbe celebrates the 21st night of September (again)
Forget Halloween, Christmas, and New Year's Eve — there is only one holiday that matters, and it's the 21st of September. Every year, comedian Demi Adejuyigbe releases a video in which he dances to the 1978 Earth, Wind & Fire hit "September," which begins with the lyrics, "Do you remember/the 21st night of September?" Over the years, Adejuyigbe's videos have gotten more and more elaborate and 2020's is really a dizzying feat. As Vox writes, "When we remember the 21st night of September, what we are remembering is that this is how humanity prevails, not through war and conquest and an apocalyptic fear of the Other, but … the way even a mundane calendar date can be filled with wonder and beauty and unforgettable communion." [YouTube, Vox]
4.
Meghan Markle is cold calling Americans
The "unknown number" giving you a call is either another free vacation scam … or Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been cold-calling fellow Americans to urge them to vote in November's election, Gloria Steinem revealed to Access Hollywood. "[Markle] came home to vote," Steinem explained. "And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table … and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?'" As an insider told The Daily Mail, Markle was supposedly "frustrated that she was forced to stay out of politics after getting engaged to Harry" but "will now take advantage of the greater freedom she has to express them publicly." [Page Six, The Daily Mail]
5.
Matthew Koma shares a cheeky tribute to his wife, Hilary Duff
Ah, love. It makes us do crazy things, like start the Trojan War and get your wife's name tattooed on your behind. On Monday, Matthew Koma shared a photo proving his expertise in the latter department specifically; the image showed off his rear end, which featured fresh new ink reading "Hilary" — after his wife, Hilary Duff. "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," he captioned the photo. It's not the first tattoo Koma has gotten, either, to show his commitment to his family; last November, he shared a picture of a tattoo of his young children's clasped hands. "You always put us first," Duff has raved to Koma. Now he's additionally put her, uh, last. [Just Jared, Instagtam]