The daily gossip: The Hallmark Channel will have a Christmas movie about a same-sex couple this year, Dolly Parton has a beehive tattoo, and more

Derek Jeter helped inspire Mariah Carey to leave her first husband

Derek Jeter was the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey to leave her husband of five years, Tommy Mottola, in the late 1990s, the singer revealed in a teaser clip for The Oprah Conversation, which will air in full on Thursday. "He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed that there was somebody else," said Carey, 50, who famously had a fling with the New York Yankee before going on to marry her second husband, Nick Cannon, in 2008. She added: "Honestly, I don't think it was like, 'Oh my gosh, he was the love of my life.' … But he was a catalyst. And I think that it was beautiful." Carey also confirmed to Oprah that Jeter "got a few songs," too. [People]