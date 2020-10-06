The daily gossip: Jane Fonda leads a vintage workout class with celebs, Chris Hemsworth helps right a 3,000-year-old wrong, and more

Tyra Banks messed up her announcement of the Dancing with the Stars bottom two

Tyra Banks just had her "and the Oscar goes to … La La Land!" moment. During Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, the new host accidentally announced that Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were safe, when they were in fact in the bottom two. It took until Banks was announcing the final two partners for her to realize that she had three couples left. Banks ultimately had to hustle Aldama back on stage for the elimination moment against actress Anne Heche and her partner, Keo Motsepe. "This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV!" Banks said. Thankfully, any further awkwardness was avoided with Aldama ultimately being saved, but you can bet Banks wasn't smising after that blunder. [Vulture]