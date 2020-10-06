The daily gossip: Jane Fonda leads a vintage workout class with celebs, Chris Hemsworth helps right a 3,000-year-old wrong, and more
1.
Jane Fonda leads workout class of celebrities exercising their right to vote
Actor, activist, and exercise guru Jane Fonda needs you to be in shape for the upcoming race — the presidential race. Fonda channeled her workout instruction days of the '80s in a Zoom-style video posted on Instagram (not sold on VHS), encouraging viewers to exercise their right to vote. Class attendees included Shaquille O'Neal, working on his glutes; Katy Perry pumping breast milk while getting "pumped to vote;" a shirtless Orlando Bloom; and Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Amy Schumer, all clad in '80s workout gear. Fonda concludes the video with an important 2020 exercise mantra: "Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads, and most of all, exercise your right to vote." [Vanity Fair]
2.
Chris Hemsworth helps reverse 3,000 years of ecological imbalance in Australia
Talk about a real life superhero. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth took part in history last month when he helped conservationists reintroduce Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia, marking the carnivorous marsupials' first presence on the continent in nearly 3,000 years. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, helped release "Lenny" and "Lisa," two of the 11 total devils that were set loose in a 1,000-acre wildlife sanctuary. Tasmanian devils went extinct on the mainland following the introduction of the dingo several thousand years ago; the world's remaining devils, which live on the island state of Tasmania, are threatened by a contagious cancer, and only 25,000 remain in the wild today. Aussie Ark president Tim Faulkner said the effort "set in motion the ecological restoration of an entire country." [Global News, People]
3.
Daniel Craig had never had a martini before getting cast as James Bond
James Bond actor Daniel Craig probably gets told "shaken, not stirred" all the time by fans who think they're being clever. But before he was cast in 2006's Casino Royale, the actor had never actually had Bond's favorite drink, a martini, Craig revealed to Vanity Fair. Upon getting the part — Craig was at Whole Foods when he found out — he promptly bought vodka, vermouth, a shaker, and the classic large-rimmed glass. "I'd never mixed myself a martini before," Craig explained (keep in mind, this is someone who didn't own a shaker, either!). He ended up going to a bar to order more martinis, and was asked by the bartender why he couldn't stop smiling. "I said, 'You wouldn't f--king believe me if I told you,'" Craig recalled. [Vanity Fair]
4.
Coronavirus canceled Kim Kardashian's 'Wild Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday' party
Kim Kardashian West is turning the big 4-0 on October 21, but the star is unbothered about both aging and having to cancel her birthday party due to the pandemic. She planned a bash around the theme "Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday," and even went so far as to have virtual fittings with French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who created a metal cowgirl costume for her, but she doesn't want to "waste" the outfit on a party with only five people. "I'm thinking maybe next year," she reasoned. "I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?" Unfortunately that means the party won't make Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but will surely make a splash on Instagram. Yeehaw! [InStyle, Grazia]
5.
Tyra Banks messed up her announcement of the Dancing with the Stars bottom two
Tyra Banks just had her "and the Oscar goes to … La La Land!" moment. During Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, the new host accidentally announced that Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were safe, when they were in fact in the bottom two. It took until Banks was announcing the final two partners for her to realize that she had three couples left. Banks ultimately had to hustle Aldama back on stage for the elimination moment against actress Anne Heche and her partner, Keo Motsepe. "This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV!" Banks said. Thankfully, any further awkwardness was avoided with Aldama ultimately being saved, but you can bet Banks wasn't smising after that blunder. [Vulture]