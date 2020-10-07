The daily gossip: Armie Hammer helped build a motel, Alyson Hannigan is using old props as Halloween decor, and more 

Orlando Bloom is a self-proclaimed 'baby whisperer'

Baby Daisy Dove Bloom is already sleeping through the night, but, as we all do, she still has her fussy moments. Then, it's Daddy Bloom to the rescue. In a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Orlando Bloom said he often chants a Buddhist mantra in his baby's ear to calm her down, and now just the sound of his voice soothes her. "It's like I'm the baby whisperer," he said. "I am definitely winning the daddy points." He might be the one to calm Daisy, but DeGeneres mentioned the baby gets her looks from her mother, Katy Perry, and Bloom agreed. "She got those Katy blues, which was perfect." [Cosmopolitan]