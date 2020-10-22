The daily gossip: Kanye and North West are father-daughter dance champions, Tom Holland reveals Uncharted photo, and more
1.
Kanye and North West are father-daughter dance champions
A North West star is born. We already know they both have musical talent, but it seems Kanye and North West have impressive dance moves, too. Kim Kardashian West revealed to David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that her husband and daughter have won the father-daughter dancing competition at North's school two years in a row. "They practiced. They came up with this whole dance, and they have their moves," Kardashian said. She didn't reveal details, but North has been known to bust a move or two to her father's songs at Sunday Service, and if their routine was anything like those rock star moments, no other duo stood a chance. [Insider]
2.
College professor livens up online science class with celebrity drop-ins
Astronomy professor Kurt Messick at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana found the perfect way to cut through the monotony of virtual learning. Inspired by the "natural tie in" between science and science fiction, Messick decided to reach out to celebrities who have starred in science fiction TV shows and movies to see if they would talk to his class. He received 45 responses in one month, resulting in class shout outs from Star Trek's William Shatner, Monty Python's John Cleese, and Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd. "My students have really appreciated the way that people from other walks of life have come in to say, 'Hey, you're doing a good job! Keep it up! We need you!'" Messick said. [WTHR]
3.
Tom Holland's photo reveal means Uncharted is finally happening
It looks like Hollywood has actually, finally succeeded in making an Uncharted movie. Tom Holland on Thursday revealed the first image of himself as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, the upcoming movie based on the popular Indiana Jones-esque video game series. He mostly looks the part, though for this film, he's far younger than the Nathan players know from the games. Getting this adaptation off the ground sure hasn't been easy, and the film has repeatedly replaced its director a downright comical amount of times over the years. Uncharted seems to be all set now for a release in 2021 — though don't put it past Sony to get in one more director shake-up before then for good measure. [The Verge]
4.
Tim Burton might make an Addams Family show from Wednesday's perspective
Tim Burton is ready for a new show that sounds both creepy and kooky. The director is looking to make a new live-action Addams Family TV series, Deadline reports. It would reportedly be set in the present day and would "be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams," exploring "what the world would look like to her in 2020." This would be the first major live-action television project for Burton, who believe it or not has somehow not made several Addams Family movies already, and he's reportedly looking to possibly direct every episode. Multiple potential buyers are said to be interested in the series, including Netflix. We can only assume one of them will buy the project up in a snap. [Deadline]
5.
Quibi's founder had some heartening advice for newly-jobless employees
It sounds like Quibi went out on a fittingly bizarre note. The streaming service announced Wednesday it's already shutting down after launching in April, and when founder Jeffrey Katzenberg discussed the news with employees, The Wall Street Journal reports he "suggested Quibi staffers listen to the song 'Get Back Up Again,' sung by actress Anna Kendrick in the animated film Trolls to buoy their spirits." The song, which may not be quite enough to buoy the spirits of employees losing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic, includes inspiring lyrics like "if something goes a little wrong, well you can go ahead and bring it on" — although with Quibi's disastrous year, "a little wrong" may be an understatement. [The Wall Street Journal]