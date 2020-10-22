The daily gossip: Kanye and North West are father-daughter dance champions, Tom Holland reveals Uncharted photo, and more

Tim Burton might make an Addams Family show from Wednesday's perspective

Tim Burton is ready for a new show that sounds both creepy and kooky. The director is looking to make a new live-action Addams Family TV series, Deadline reports. It would reportedly be set in the present day and would "be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams," exploring "what the world would look like to her in 2020." This would be the first major live-action television project for Burton, who believe it or not has somehow not made several Addams Family movies already, and he's reportedly looking to possibly direct every episode. Multiple potential buyers are said to be interested in the series, including Netflix. We can only assume one of them will buy the project up in a snap. [Deadline]