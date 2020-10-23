The daily gossip: Borat's daughter somehow got into the White House, Robert Pattinson reprised his role as an 'emotional vampire,' and more

Meghan Markle's former Suits costar has avoided talking to her out of 'pure fear'

Meghan Markle's Suits costar and former on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams said "pure fear" has made him lose touch with the Duchess of Sussex. "Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he told the Radio Times this month, admitting he's had little contact with Markle since he was invited to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Adams elaborated, "I guess I'm a little scared … about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation." As Celebitchy observes, "The story of Meghan's life is so improbable, and it's funny that the people who were once in Meghan's life are still making adjustments. What DO you say to your former coworker after the craziness of her life the past three years?" [Celebitchy]