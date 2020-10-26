The daily gossip: Drake announces a new album, Hilary Duff is 'growing,' and more

Prince Harry says it took him 'many, many years' to realize unconscious bias exists

Prince Harry is opening up about how Meghan Markle helped him become aware of unconscious racial bias, which he didn't realize existed for "many years." In a conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson published by GQ on Monday, Harry admitted that "having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what [unconscious bias] was." He added, "sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes." Harry stressed that "everyone benefits if the Black community gets treated the way they should be treated," and that anyone resistant to such progress should "take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror." [GQ, The Week]