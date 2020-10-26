The daily gossip: Drake announces a new album, Hilary Duff is 'growing,' and more
1.
Drake announces new album, gets not-dissed by T.I.
Over the weekend, Drake announced his first new studio album since 2018, Certified Lover Boy, due out January 2021. In the teaser — which debuted Saturday, his 34th birthday — Drake recreated his past album covers, including Take Care and Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Meanwhile, in other Drake-related news, T.I. is claiming that his new single with John Legend, which references a 2010 incident where a friend allegedly urinated on Drake during a private screening of Takers, is somehow "not a diss track," NME reports. "I just don't see how it could ever be taken as a diss," T.I. told Apple Music of the lyrics, which outs his late friend Terrance "Cap" Beasley as the perpetrator, adding: "That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so." [CNN, NME]
2.
Hilary Duff's family is growing
Hilary Duff announced that she is expecting her third child — and her second with husband Matthew Koma — on Instagram this weekend. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," wrote Duff, 33. Admittedly, Koma and Duff's daughter, Banks, is also growing; the family celebrated her second birthday with cake, donuts, and Trolls balloons. "Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes," wrote Duff in tribute, adding: "It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro [8-year-old Luca] for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile!" Koma also posted a touching message to his daughter, and likewise shared his wife's pregnancy announcement — albeit, with his own commentary. "Lol quarantine was fun," he quipped. [BuzzFeed News, Today]
3.
Maybe don't vote like Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga clearly hoped to spread the word about voting, which is rad, but you probably don't want to follow her exact lead. Over the weekend, the singer shared a photo of herself holding her ballot and a FedEx envelope with the caption, "Today's the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election." But experts worry fans might think that they can FedEx their ballots, which isn't the case in all states. Some states even require ballots to have a postmark, which only the United States Postal Service can provide. "Customers planning to return their ballots via FedEx should closely review their state's guidelines on absentee voting and deadlines for ballots or related election documents," a FedEx spokeswoman clarified. [The New York Times, Instagram]
4.
Prince Harry says it took him 'many, many years' to realize unconscious bias exists
Prince Harry is opening up about how Meghan Markle helped him become aware of unconscious racial bias, which he didn't realize existed for "many years." In a conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson published by GQ on Monday, Harry admitted that "having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what [unconscious bias] was." He added, "sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes." Harry stressed that "everyone benefits if the Black community gets treated the way they should be treated," and that anyone resistant to such progress should "take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror." [GQ, The Week]
5.
Melania Trump obsesses over Vogue, although she claims she doesn't 'give a f--k' about it
Melania Trump has an "obsession" with magazines, and particularly with the going-ons at Vogue, Air Mail reports based on new recordings of the first lady taped in secret by her one-time aide. "Did you see, they are leaving, two from Vogue?" Trump gossiped in 2018 following a shakeup at the fashion magazine. Trump also appeared to share her husband's penchant for making "unconvincing" claims that she was being courted for cover stories that she supposedly didn't want. "Vogue said, like, 'Oh we want to do a profile on the first lady.' Profile? F-U, profile, I don't need a profile," Trump said, adding: "'It might be a cover.' I'm like, 'It might be a cover?' I don't give a f--k about Vogue." Yep, that suuuure sounds like someone who doesn't! [Air Mail]