The daily gossip: Mariah Carey says you can't listen to her Christmas music yet, a COVID-19 thriller is getting dunked on for being 'pure bad taste,' and more

Hugh Grant cracked a very British joke to a bunch of confused Americans

Hugh Grant made a raunchy joke at a drive-in screening of his new HBO series, but it sounds like it mostly left Americans confused about British slang. The London-born actor appeared in the Hamptons with Nicole Kidman, his co-star in The Undoing, which was showing as part of the event. "Hello, Hamptons. I think you're going to watch two episodes in your cars, which is … really weird," Grant said by way of introduction. "Maybe you'll do some necking, or some dogging … whatever people do in cars in the Hamptons." Page Six reports that the remark left Kidman "blushing" while "we wonder whether attendees … even understood the British slang (which means to have sex with strangers in cars in secluded places)." The more you know! [Page Six]