The daily gossip: Kanye West's present to Kim Kardashian needs to be seen to be believed, Taylor Swift gets even more political, and more

Behold Kanye West's surreal present to Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday is the gift that keeps on giving, as she revealed on Thursday that Kanye West presented her with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. Among his functions, Astral Rob praises Kim for being "beautiful," sings and dances to Barry Mann's "Who Put The Bomp," and alludes to something called "a big peefee," which seems to be a bodily function that serves as a "hint" to the Kardashian family that he is around. Alrighty! The projection also informs Kim that she "married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world." "We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," Kim gushed. The rest of us watched it over and over too, just filled with … something else. [Vulture]