The daily gossip: Kanye West's present to Kim Kardashian needs to be seen to be believed, Taylor Swift gets even more political, and more
1.
Behold Kanye West's surreal present to Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday is the gift that keeps on giving, as she revealed on Thursday that Kanye West presented her with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. Among his functions, Astral Rob praises Kim for being "beautiful," sings and dances to Barry Mann's "Who Put The Bomp," and alludes to something called "a big peefee," which seems to be a bodily function that serves as a "hint" to the Kardashian family that he is around. Alrighty! The projection also informs Kim that she "married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world." "We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," Kim gushed. The rest of us watched it over and over too, just filled with … something else. [Vulture]
2.
Taylor Swift grants permission for her music to be used in a campaign ad for the first time
Taylor Swift has made her biggest political statement yet, allowing her anthem, "Only the Young," to be used in a music video encouraging voters to show up for Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, on Tuesday. The spot comes from California Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D) Remedy PAC, and promotes voter turnout among younger voters. "They've marched for years on these issues," Swalwell explained to CNN. "The song calls on people to run, and essentially run to the polls." The ad represents the first time Taylor Swift has allowed her music to be used in a campaign ad, too, but hopefully it won't be the last: "I Knew You Were Trouble" would make a great attack ad. [CNN, Rolling Stone]
3.
Lovecraft Country screenwriter confirms the show was partially inspired by Beyoncé
Beyoncé helped inspire HBO's Lovecraft Country, according to screenwriter Ihuoma Ofordire. Speaking with CNN, Ofordire revealed that in addition to evoking historical events, the show's creator, Misha Green, was influenced by Beyoncé's groundbreaking visual album, Lemonade. "What Beyoncé did on Lemonade, with bringing in the poems and taking us on this collage of a journey, that wasn't just music and visuals. [It was] also words and really using those words as a score," Green has previously explained to ET. "I was like, 'If we could do that, if we can make it work, that would be great.'" That might not be the only nod to the singer, either; as fans have pointed out, the character Beyond C'est's name sounds suspiciously like Queen Bey's. [ET, Shadow & Act]
4.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed, sail off into the Staten Island sunset
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot last weekend in "an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones," we've learned not from Page Six or People, but from the Meals on Wheels social media accounts. The couple called it their "wedding wish" to draw attention to the charity, which addresses senior hunger, and invited fans to "celebrate" their nuptials by donating to the organization. There's no official wedding photo yet, but Meals on Wheels included a picture of the Staten Island ferry with Just Married cans "attached" to the back. Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019; this is Jost's first marriage, and Johansson's third. [Meals on Wheels, People]
5.
Lady Gaga cycles through her iconic outfits in an effort to convince you to vote
Hey, Lady Gaga made an actually good celebrity video about the election! On Friday, the singer released a nearly three-minute long PSA about the importance of voting, but while Mother Monster offers her applause-plause to people who've already voted, "I don't need to talk to you," she points out. "I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all." Gaga concedes that "let's be real: you know who I'm voting for," but emphasizes that "even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world." Maybe you don't need convincing, but it's still worth watching just to see Gaga cycle through her most iconic outfits as she speaks. [Twitter]