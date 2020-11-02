The daily gossip: The Trump campaign is fixated on Lady Gaga, Prince William reportedly had COVID-19, and more

Judge spends nearly 600 words explaining his theory of who pooped in Johnny Depp's bed

A British judge has finally shut the book on the mystery of who pooped in Johnny Depp's bed after the actor blamed the disgusting surprise on his ex-wife, Amber Heard, during their divorce proceedings this summer. "[I]t is unlikely that Ms. Heard … was responsible," the judge concluded in a nearly 600-word statement, noting that Depp was out of town when it happened so "it was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the feces on the bed, not him" and therefore "singularly ineffective" as revenge or a prank. The judge concluded that one of Heard's dogs, Boo, "had an incomplete mastery of her bowels after she had accidentally consumed some marijuana," and was the likelier culprit. Depp has maintained that the dogs are "very well trained." [Page Six]