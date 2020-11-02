The daily gossip: The Trump campaign is fixated on Lady Gaga, Prince William reportedly had COVID-19, and more
1.
The Trump campaign is suddenly obsessed with Lady Gaga
It's hardly unheard of for celebrities to campaign with presidential candidates, but from the way Republicans are reacting to Lady Gaga, you'd think she was Democrat Joe Biden's choice for EPA administrator. "Nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men & women of [Pennsylvania] like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga," is not only a real sentence, but an official statement from President Trump's communication director, Tim Murtaugh. Trump himself even dedicated a whole tweet to attacking Mother Monster, writing that "Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking.'" Gaga, for the record, is having a blast with it all: "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD," she taunted. [New York Post, Twitter]
2.
Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 this spring
Prince William, the second in line to the throne, tested positive for COVID-19 this spring, but kept it a secret because "I didn't want to worry anyone," the British tabloid The Sun reports. The Duke of Cambridge, 38, reportedly had such a bad case that he "struggled to breathe." Neither Kate Middleton nor the couple's three children apparently caught the virus, though William's diagnosis came around the same time that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive. William's privacy about his condition has ignited debate: "If the future King contracts a potentially fatal virus … and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say," tweeted the Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer. [BBC, The Sun]
3.
Judge spends nearly 600 words explaining his theory of who pooped in Johnny Depp's bed
A British judge has finally shut the book on the mystery of who pooped in Johnny Depp's bed after the actor blamed the disgusting surprise on his ex-wife, Amber Heard, during their divorce proceedings this summer. "[I]t is unlikely that Ms. Heard … was responsible," the judge concluded in a nearly 600-word statement, noting that Depp was out of town when it happened so "it was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the feces on the bed, not him" and therefore "singularly ineffective" as revenge or a prank. The judge concluded that one of Heard's dogs, Boo, "had an incomplete mastery of her bowels after she had accidentally consumed some marijuana," and was the likelier culprit. Depp has maintained that the dogs are "very well trained." [Page Six]
4.
Cardi B files paperwork dismissing her divorce from Offset
It's been a whirlwind few weeks, but Cardi B has officially filed the paperwork to dismiss her divorce from Offset. The 28-year-old rapper publicly reconciled with her husband in Las Vegas over her birthday weekend in mid-October, where he gifted her a Rolls-Royce and they engaged in a lot of PDA. The two later returned to their home in Atlanta, where they went dancing together. Cardi has defended her relationship to critical fans, explaining, "We're just really typical, two young motherf---ers who got married early … We're not no different than y'all ... We're just more public." TMZ adds that "Cardi filed her dismissal 'without prejudice' — which is legal speak for reserving the right to refile the divorce at a later date. Just so ya know, Offset." [TMZ]
5.
This Biden ad features the exact Eminem song you'd hope for
Is Joe Biden trying to sell us … shoes? You'd be forgiven for thinking so, after his campaign debuted a black-and-white ad with shots of a stadium stair workout, all set to "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. But no, it appears the song (and video) aren't a Nike ad, but are actually here to remind voters that they only have "one shot, one opportunity, to seize everything you've ever wanted," provided everything they've ever wanted is to vote President Trump out of office. Biden and Eminem shared the ad on social media on Monday, the day before the election, with an ominous message of "opportunity." Notably, the snippet of "Lose Yourself" in the ad did not include any mention of baby mama drama or mom's spaghetti. [Twitter, The Week]