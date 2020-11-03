The daily gossip: You'll never guess who Kanye West voted for, Beyoncé owns 80,000 bees, and more

Kanye West casts his vote for Kanye West

Today is a big day: It marks what will hopefully be the last time any of us ever have to think about Kanye West running for president. The months-long saga — which at various points involved West missing ballot deadlines; accusations of siphoning votes away from Joe Biden for the benefit of President Trump; and a full two-page campaign ad in The New York Times — seemed to draw to a close on Tuesday, with West back on Twitter. "God is so good," he wrote. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me." Cool story! And with that, we close the book on Kanye West for president … at least until 2024. [Page Six]