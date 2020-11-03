The daily gossip: You'll never guess who Kanye West voted for, Beyoncé owns 80,000 bees, and more
1.
Kanye West casts his vote for Kanye West
Today is a big day: It marks what will hopefully be the last time any of us ever have to think about Kanye West running for president. The months-long saga — which at various points involved West missing ballot deadlines; accusations of siphoning votes away from Joe Biden for the benefit of President Trump; and a full two-page campaign ad in The New York Times — seemed to draw to a close on Tuesday, with West back on Twitter. "God is so good," he wrote. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me." Cool story! And with that, we close the book on Kanye West for president … at least until 2024. [Page Six]
2.
Queen Bey reveals she truly is the Queen Bee
Beyoncé has two beehives: a metaphorical one composed of super fans, and a literal one composed of ... bees. The singer revealed to British Vogue that she has 80,000 bees, and makes hundreds of jars of honey per year. It is unclear if Beyoncé actually assembles the honey jars, or whether she keeps them all or sells them in a secret side hustle. But she did reveal why she became a beekeeper, and it wasn't for the irony: "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties." [British Vogue]
3.
Sophie Turner is pivoting from Queen of the North to Princess Charlotte
Sophie Turner has a knack for royal roles. The actress, who shot to fame as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, will voice the role of Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in a new HBO Max animated series, The Prince. The show is a "satire of British Royals through the eyes of a young Prince George," Deadline reports. The show's creator, Gary Janetti, will voice Prince George, and Orlando Bloom will voice Prince William. Turner made her debut as 5-year-old Charlotte in a short clip posted to Janetti's Instagram — the account that inspired the show. Turner shared the clip to her stories, with a nod to her Game of Thrones roots, writing: "Charlotte is coming!" [Deadline, Teen Vogue]
4.
John Boyega was brutally honest with Disney
John Boyega didn't hold back against Disney in an interview back in September, and according to the actor, the company has since reached out to discuss his certain point of view. Earlier this year, Boyega slammed Disney for sidelining his Star Wars character, Finn, in the recent film trilogy, and he revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that a Disney executive later contacted him about his complaints. "It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation," Boyega said. "There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like." Could this begin to make things right? [Screencrush, The Hollywood Reporter]
5.
Ariana Grande broke some more records
Ariana Grande just repeated history by dropping another hugely successful single, and she made a little history in the process. Her song "Positions" debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, which means Grande has broken her own record and become the first artist with five number one Hot 100 debuts. Grande has released not one but three songs that debuted at number one on the Hot 100 songs chart this year, with the previous two being "Rain on Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga, and "Stuck With U," her collaboration with Justin Bieber. Grande's album Positions was released on Oct. 30. Once again, our own 2020 productivity has been put to shame. [Entertainment Weekly, Billboard]