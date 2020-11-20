The daily gossip: Sia is under fire for her new movie, Edward Norton gets creative with a toilet paper analogy, and more

Sia criticized for portrayal of autism in her forthcoming movie Music

Sia defended her forthcoming movie, Music, on Friday after many expressed concern over the decision to cast Maddie Ziegler as a character with nonverbal autism. "Did you talk to anyone who's disabled about their feelings towards this film?" asked one person after the trailer was released. Sia responded that "there are 13 people on the spectrum in the movie" and said she "spent three f--ing years researching" it, even as others took issue with the involvement of the controversial organization Autism Speaks. Another Twitter user alleged that "several autistic actors, myself included," had volunteered to be in the movie but "zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic." Sia responded by writing "maybe you're just a bad actor," and vented later, "F--kity f--k why don't you watch my film before you judge it? FURY." [Page Six, Vulture]