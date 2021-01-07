The daily gossip: Selena Gomez has had enough, Karli Kloss tried, and more
1.
Selena Gomez continues to call out social media giants after Capitol siege
Selena Gomez has been condemning social media platforms for enabling the spread of misinformation and hatred, and spoke out again following the breach of the Capitol building Wednesday by Trump supporters. "Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community," Gomez tweeted to her 64 million followers. The singer specifically called out Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, and Susan Wojcicki. She concluded: "You have all failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward." It is unclear whether Zuckerberg is a Selenator, but after she published her statement, he announced Facebook blocked President Trump from using the platform indefinitely. [Billboard]
2.
Karlie Kloss tried
Give Karlie Kloss an A for effort. On Wednesday, Kloss — who is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — tweeted that "accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." Another Twitter user stepped in to reply, "Tell your brother and sister-in-law," a reference to Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump. It was then, with sisyphean weariness, that Kloss revealed: "I've tried." To be a fly on that wall! [BuzzFeed, Vulture]
3.
Bill Nye — aka the melting ice cube — serves up physics lesson after elimination from The Masked Dancer
It's Anderson Cooper! It's Bill Maher! Actually, it's Bill Nye the Science Guy. Nye was revealed to be The Masked Dancer's melting ice cube, an apt nod to climate change, as he was eliminated from the show Wednesday. Though he didn't advance far, it wasn't his first go-around with dancing on television — he appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2013, and he used his expertise to generously explain the physics behind dancing. "Dancing is all control of motion,” he said. "It's forces and reactions by reactions. So it's all spins and forces and torques, and conservation of momentum, and conservation of angular momentum, which is the momentum of a spin.” *Nods, knowingly* [Entertainment Weekly, Too Fab]
4.
Jamiroquai singer forced to explain that no, he didn't storm the Capitol
Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay would like you to know that no, he did not participate in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while wearing Viking attire. Kay was forced to issue the clarification after he started trending on social media because of the resemblance between Kay's costumes and the horned attire of one of the rioters. "Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," the singer tweeted on Thursday. "Stay safe everyone." Kay, who is British, later posted a video with an American accent where he redoubled his efforts: "Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night," he said with a twang, "but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks." [Page Six]
5.
Tim Allen recalls the time he accidentally traumatized 12 kids on the set of Santa Clause 2
Well, we know he's on the naughty list. On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tim Allen revealed he once let out "the loudest F-bomb" while surrounded by children on the set of Santa Clause 2. "I'm not really a big fan of children," Allen explained. "I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don't like other people's children." So as you might imagine, filming The Santa Clause 2 was a bit of an ordeal: "It was like cats. They wouldn't leave me alone. I'm dressed like Santa Claus." On a particularly difficult day of shooting, after numerous takes, Allen finally belted a bad word. "And I turned around, and there are 12 children who look like you had ripped their legs off," Allen said. "Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb." [Us Weekly]