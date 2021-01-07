The daily gossip: Selena Gomez has had enough, Karli Kloss tried, and more

Jamiroquai singer forced to explain that no, he didn't storm the Capitol

Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay would like you to know that no, he did not participate in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while wearing Viking attire. Kay was forced to issue the clarification after he started trending on social media because of the resemblance between Kay's costumes and the horned attire of one of the rioters. "Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," the singer tweeted on Thursday. "Stay safe everyone." Kay, who is British, later posted a video with an American accent where he redoubled his efforts: "Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night," he said with a twang, "but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks." [Page Six]