The daily gossip: The inauguration was full of great outfits, Lady Gaga gave a stunning rendition of the national anthem, and more
1.
Michelle Obama steals the show in a maroon pant suit
Hues of purple reigned supreme at President Biden's inauguration. Michelle Obama was the center of fashion attention in a maroon wide-legged pant suit complete with a gold belt, designed by Sergio Hudson. Vice President Kamala Harris stunned in a vibrant violet outfit, "a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who ran for president decades ago and inspired her career," and Hillary Clinton wore a similar shade. Purple was often donned by suffragettes, and its blend of blue and red is a metaphor for bipartisanship, notes Vanity Fair. Sparkles were also aplenty, as Jill Biden shined in a sparkly powder blue ensemble and Ella Emhoff, Harris' step-daughter, wore an embellished Miu Miu coat. Since a lot of us will still be rocking sweatpants until the vaccine is widely distributed, perhaps sparkly purple sweatpants will be the new trend. [Vanity Fair]
2.
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at Biden's inauguration
Lady Gaga brought the house down at President Biden's inauguration. Using a gold microphone — and dressed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress straight out of The Hunger Games, complete with an oversized dove broach — Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta belted the national anthem at the start of Biden's inauguration ceremony, the first of numerous performances that were set to take place on Wednesday. (Lana Del Rey could never!) Gaga has a history with the new president, having previously performed at a rally for him during the 2020 election. In a Twitter thread earlier in the day, Gaga called it an "honor" to be performing the national anthem. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46," she wrote. Watch here. [The Week]
3.
Chrissy Teigen bids adieu to internet enemy Donald Trump
The Chrissy Teigen-Donald Trump feud runs deep, but she got the last word Wednesday as she posted a farewell on social media, a domain where Trump is now largely banned. Teigen felt "like a kid on Christmas" ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. After reflecting on Trump's tenure, she concluded, "Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn't even know how to close an umbrella run the country." Teigen rounded out their relationship by predicting, "History will not be kind to you ... But I never was anyhow." With that, she turned her sights to President Biden, tweeting, "I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz." [Glamour]
4.
Dakota Johnson lied about loving limes
Turns out Dakota "I love limes. I love to present them [in a bowl] in my house" Johnson is a liar, just like her friend Ellen DeGeneres. The actress discussed her wildly popular Architectural Digest Open Door home tour with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and revealed that, contrary to video evidence, she does not actually display a bowl of limes in her green kitchen. "I'm allergic to limes," she admitted. "I actually didn't even know that they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing," she said. Turns out one of our favorite lines was an improvisational lie. What will she reveal next, her dead cat, Chicken, isn't buried next to her pool? [Vulture]
5.
The Groundhog Day groundhog has joined Cameo
Even Punxsutawney Phil has a side hustle these days. The famous groundhog formerly worked only one day a year, on Feb. 2, when he uses his shadow to predict for Americans if there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will arrive early. But apparently the psychic rodent is strapped for cash, since he's now joined the website Cameo, which allows fans to purchase personalized videos from their favorite celebrities. For $80, Phil will, uh, chatter for you; his handler, A.J. Dereume, serves as the helpful translator from woodchuckese to English. Hopefully the gig pans out for Phil and he doesn't have to resort to making an OnlyFans, too! [A.V. Club]