The daily gossip: The inauguration was full of great outfits, Lady Gaga gave a stunning rendition of the national anthem, and more

Chrissy Teigen bids adieu to internet enemy Donald Trump

The Chrissy Teigen-Donald Trump feud runs deep, but she got the last word Wednesday as she posted a farewell on social media, a domain where Trump is now largely banned. Teigen felt "like a kid on Christmas" ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. After reflecting on Trump's tenure, she concluded, "Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn't even know how to close an umbrella run the country." Teigen rounded out their relationship by predicting, "History will not be kind to you ... But I never was anyhow." With that, she turned her sights to President Biden, tweeting, "I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz." [Glamour]