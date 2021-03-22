The daily gossip: Kylie Jenner's charitable donation went awry, Ana de Armas seemingly denies getting back with Ben Affleck, and more

Promising Young Woman and Borat get Oscar boosts

For those just joining us in the 2021 Oscar race, yes, Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel to Borat is a legitimate contender for more than one Academy Award. The Writers Guild of America Awards were given out on Sunday, and Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively. That gives both films a better shot at picking up the equivalent screenplay Oscars. To be fair, Borat didn't have to compete against Nomadland, which wasn't eligible at the WGAs and might end up winning the adapted screenplay Oscar. Still, the possibility of hearing "and the Oscar goes to ... Borat" next month is far from off the table. [The Week, The New York Times]