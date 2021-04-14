The daily gossip: 'Usher bucks' cause major misunderstanding at a Vegas club, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood comes out as gay, and more

Did Usher break the law when he mixed in counterfeit 'Usher bucks' with real money at a Las Vegas club?

Gather 'round, ye children, and listen to an old story of misunderstandings in this club. Earlier this week, a Las Vegas-based dancer alleged that Usher paid her with fake "Usher bucks" when she danced for him at a club. The stripper community immediately shamed Usher for being "disrespectful" of hard-working women, though TMZ claims it was all a misunderstanding, and that Usher spent "thousands" of real dollars only for "somebody in his crew (not him)" to also mix in Usher bucks "to … promote his new Vegas residency." Unfortunately, the fake $100s "created a lot of excitement" — the entertainers were let down when they "tried to cash them in," the club owner explained. Notably, Usher likely won't face any legal trouble for the counterfeit bills because "his money is so fake that it is not illegal." [TMZ, Hung Up]