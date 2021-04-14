The daily gossip: 'Usher bucks' cause major misunderstanding at a Vegas club, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood comes out as gay, and more
1.
Did Usher break the law when he mixed in counterfeit 'Usher bucks' with real money at a Las Vegas club?
Gather 'round, ye children, and listen to an old story of misunderstandings in this club. Earlier this week, a Las Vegas-based dancer alleged that Usher paid her with fake "Usher bucks" when she danced for him at a club. The stripper community immediately shamed Usher for being "disrespectful" of hard-working women, though TMZ claims it was all a misunderstanding, and that Usher spent "thousands" of real dollars only for "somebody in his crew (not him)" to also mix in Usher bucks "to … promote his new Vegas residency." Unfortunately, the fake $100s "created a lot of excitement" — the entertainers were let down when they "tried to cash them in," the club owner explained. Notably, Usher likely won't face any legal trouble for the counterfeit bills because "his money is so fake that it is not illegal." [TMZ, Hung Up]
2.
Colton Underwood, former star of The Bachelor, comes out as gay
Colton Underwood, the star of The Bachelor in 2019 and a former Bachelorette contestant, came out as gay on Wednesday during an emotional appearance on Good Morning America. "I've ran from myself for a long time," he said. "I've hated myself for a long time." Colton, who grew up Catholic, said he'd even thanked God "for making me straight" when he was cast on The Bachelor. It took him getting to a "dark place" where he realized he "would have rather died than say I'm gay" for him to get his "wake-up call." Underwood additionally apologized to his season's winner, Cassie Randolph; the couple ended their relationship in 2020, with Cassie filing a restraining order claiming Colton had stalked and harassed her. "I obviously had an internal fight going on," he said. [Good Morning America, The Week]
3.
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl collaborate on pandemic song 'Eazy Sleazy'
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl are trying to rock us out of this pandemic. The pair released "Eazy Sleazy", a song written and performed by Jagger, with Grohl lending his talents on drums, bass, and guitar. In just shy of four minutes, the song manages to touch on topics like studying pandemic charts, fake applause at football games, TikTok, Zoom, Bill Gates, climate change, aliens, and hope for the future, among others. The chorus chirps the pandemic will soon "be a memory you're trying to remember to forget." But of course, that requires "shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream." Grohl said the collaboration is "beyond a dream come true," and declared it the "song of the summer." If you have to hear it to believe it, check it out here. [The Hollywood Reporter]
4.
Buddy Valastro's 5th hand surgery was a success, Gigi Hadid likely sighs in relief
Buddy Valastro is recovering from his fifth hand surgery following a bowling accident last September. In an appearance on Rachael Ray, the Cake Boss star said in the past month his hand has regained mobility and now has about 75 percent of its strength back. After the accident, Valastro was worried about his cake decorating career since he severely injured his dominant hand, but he proved to Ray he's still got piping skills with a decorating demonstration. While this is great news for Valastro, major fan Gigi Hadid is also no doubt thrilled. After the Cake Boss made her a bagel cake and Zayn Malik a soccer cake, she might already be discussing plans with the baker for little Khai's first birthday. [Entertainment Tonight]
5.
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr discuss their 'modern family'
There is no bad blood between Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, but there is a lot of health advice. The singer and model see a lot of each other as Kerr shares a son, Flynn, with Orlando Bloom, Perry's fiancé. They took to Instagram Live to chat about Kerr's skincare line, but delved into more personal topics, like how Kerr's passion for health spills over into the Perry-Bloom household. "You help encourage ... it and he helps encourage me," Perry said. When Flynn visits, he brings "nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food," and the occasional Kora Organics skincare product in his backpack. They went on to bond over their love of motherhood — Kerr has three sons, and Perry a daughter. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom," Kerr said. [E! Online, Just Jared]