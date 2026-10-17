Germany’s spy scandal: a shocking episode

Arrest of former intelligence chief August Hanning is a blow to German national security at a moment of European peril

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August Hanning in 2008
Hanning, shown above in 2008, has denied any wrongdoing
(Image credit: Carsten Koall / Getty Images)

Populist parties of the far-right and radical-left are on the rise; Germany’s once booming economy, built on an industrial base that was the envy of Europe, is flatlining; and its government – previously deemed a “grand coalition” – is weakened, said Ulf Poschardt in The Telegraph. Now, in yet another blow to national self-esteem, the ex-head of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND, has been arrested on charges of exploiting state secrets.

Over 12 years from 2010, August Hanning, 80, is alleged to have paid his ex-chief of staff to pass him some 2,000 documents, many classified, and to have sold on the secrets they contained. Germany’s leaky, bureaucratic secret services have long had a credibility problem; what makes this case especially damaging is that the alleged crimes were uncovered only by accident. The evidence was found during a raid on Hanning’s house by police looking into an unrelated matter – his suspected role in the abduction of the children of a German steakhouse heiress from their father.

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