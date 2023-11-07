Human skull in charity shop

A human skull was discovered in the Halloween section of a charity shop in Florida. An "eagle-eyed anthropologist" in the store spotted the skull and suspected it belonged to a human, officials said. The store owner told investigators the skull had been in a storage unit after being purchased several years ago. Under local laws, "no person shall knowingly offer to purchase or sell … any human organ or tissue for valuable consideration", noted STV News.

Man hides in traffic cone

Road workers were "baffled" when they found a man stuck inside a traffic cone, reported Metro. The workers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, were removing the cones from an area of roadworks when they realised one of them was heavier than the others. Looking more closely, they spotted the outline of a man inside. After they freed him, he told the crew he had squeezed himself inside to get out of a rain storm but could not get out when the extreme weather passed.

K-Pop get their Rangers mixed up

The K-Pop giants STAYC have told a crowd at Ibrox "we love Rangers" after they accidentally wore one of the club's shirts during a gig in Texas. Instead of wearing local baseball team Texas Rangers tops at the US gig, they appeared in 1990s kits worn by Glasgow Rangers. Following the mix-up, Rangers FC invited the group to the Glasgow stadium, where they introduced themselves to the K-pop fans who gathered outside, noted the BBC.