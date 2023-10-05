Woman lives with needle in brain for 80 years

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A woman in Russia has been living with a 3cm-long needle in her brain for 80 years, reported Stuff. Medics in the remote Russian region of Sakhalin made the unexpected discovery during a CT scan of the woman. They said the woman could be a victim of an attempted infanticide carried out by her parents as she had the needle in her brain "since birth". The woman has never complained of any headaches or other issues and she is not believed to be in danger.

Parrot found 30 miles from home

A pet parrot was reported missing and then found over 30 miles away from home, reported Fox News. Owner Lorrett McCutcheon was stunned to see that her parrot Albert had managed to unlock his cage and escape from their home. After four days of upset and frantic searching, she said she'd given up hope when someone said they'd spotted a bird over 30 miles away from her home. She said that when she realised it was Albert she "basically collapsed to my knees".

Big bears compete for title

Alaska's Katmai National Park has unveiled the 12 big-bellied bears that are competing for the top spot in this year's Fat Bear Week bracket. Weighing 100 stone, with "floppy ears and scars etched across his face", 747 has the "domineering physique of a reigning champion", said The Times. The winner of Fat Bear Week is selected by fans who can watch their favourites through a live stream.