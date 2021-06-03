Lara Trump: 'No plans' for Trump to return to office in August 'as far as I know'

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump says there are "no plans" for him to somehow return to the White House this summer after losing the 2020 presidential election — at least, as far as she's aware.

Lara Trump during a Fox News appearance on Thursday downplayed reporting from The New York Times' Maggie Haberman that Trump is of the belief he will be reinstated as president by August, despite President Biden's election win.

"As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August," Lara Trump told Fox News. "Maybe there's something I don't know, Bryan, but no."

Since Haberman's original reporting, The Washington Post also reported on Wednesday that Trump, who has pushed false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, has become "increasingly consumed" by the idea that ballot reviews could prove he actually won re-election, and he reportedly "suggested recently to allies that their success could result in his return to the White House this year." Some advisers told the Post that "such comments appear to be just offhand musings."

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has since taken credit for Trump's reported backing of this conspiracy theory after previously pushing the August timeline and claiming he'll present evidence to the Supreme Court that will result in President Biden's election win being overturned. Trump, according to the Post, has "rebuffed calls from some advisers to drop the matter."