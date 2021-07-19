Jen Psaki says Trump doesn't need an 'embroidered invitation' to aid in vaccination efforts

The White House doesn't seem to care who aids in nationwide vaccine promotion efforts — so long as they don't sit around and wait to be asked.

When pressed as to whether President Biden would ever call on former President Donald Trump for his help in getting people vaccinated, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden shouldn't have to.

"We've seen almost every former president play a role in putting out a PSA, making sure people understood in the country that the vaccine is safe and effective," replied Psaki. "We don't believe that requires an embroidered invitation to be a part of."

Watch her remarks below: