Trump coffee table book features photo captions written by the former president

Former President Donald Trump's coffee table book, Our Journey Together, which features around 300 pictures chronicling his time in the White House along with captions written by the former president, is selling like hotcakes, CNN reported Monday.

Our Journey Together is the first book from Winning Team Publishing, a new company started by Republican operative Sergio Gor and Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. to publish books by the former president and his allies. Since its release on December 7, the tome has already sold out its initial print run of 200,000 copies.

Signed copies of the volume, which according to Amazon runs for 320 pages and weighs 4.28 pounds, cost $230, while an unsigned copy can be yours for just $75.

Not right away, though. Gor told CNN that new orders likely won't be filled until late February or early March. Due to supply chain issues, there just isn't enough paper.

Trump reportedly received a multimillion-dollar advance for the book. In return, he spent several nights at Mar-a-Lago going through the 8,000 or so photos — about 90 percent of them shot by White House photographers and therefore in the public domain — that Gor and his assistants identified for possible publication. He then spent several more nights signing copies.

The former president also wrote captions — some printed, others reproducing Trump's handwriting — for the photos. Under one, which shows him meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Trump wrote, "Attempting to listen to crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office -- such natural disagreement." In another caption, he referred to Pelosi as "f***ing crazy," writing in the asterisks himself.

Elsewhere, Trump wrote that he "didn't like" Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) "even a little bit" and that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would "come to the White House and kiss my a--." Trump did not use hyphens.