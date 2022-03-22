Kid Rock says Trump once asked him what he thinks 'we should do about North Korea'

Former President Donald Trump once asked Kid Rock for his take on how the U.S. should handle North Korea, according to an interview with the country star and Fox News' Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, The Guardian reports.

According to Kid Rock, Trump had asked him "What do you think we should do about North Korea?"

"I'm like, 'What?'" the musician said he responded. "'I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

He also said he and Trump would be "looking at maps. I'm like, you know, like 'Am I supposed to be in on this shit? Like I make dirty records sometimes." Carlson laughed in response.

The former president is apparently "awesome" to play golf with because "he knows how to have fun," the rock star added, noting Trump was, however, "a little different" right after the election.

Per the Guardian, Kid Rock also at one point said he is "uncancelable," and expressed his dislike of President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Fauci. "F--k Fauci," Kid Rock reportedly said, to which Carlson apparently replied, "You speak for many when you say that." Read more at The Guardian, and watch the conversation with Carlson below.