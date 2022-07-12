Half of GOP voters want someone other than Trump for 2024, poll finds

About half of Republican voters said they would prefer someone other than former President Donald Trump as the presidential nominee in 2024, a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College has found.

In a hypothetical contest against five other possible Republican nominees, just under half — 49 percent — of GOP voters said they'd support Trump's third presidential nomination. At 25 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) otherwise saw the second-most support.

Notably, 64 percent of primary voters under 35 years old said they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, the poll found. Such results suggest that Trump "would not necessarily enter a primary with an insurmountable advantage over rivals like [DeSantis]," the Times writes.

What's more, Trump "trailed President Biden, 44 percent to 41 percent, in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 contest," despite Biden's plummeting approval ratings, the Times reports.

But it doesn't look like Americans are hungry for another Biden-Trump ticket anyway. Per a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Tuesday, just 29 percent and 35 percent of Americans believe Biden or Trump, respectively, should run again.

Politico/Morning Consult surveyed 2005 voters betweeen July 8-10, 2022. Results have a margin of error of ± two percentage points. The New York Times and Siena College surveyed 849 voters from July 5-7, 2022. Results have a margin of error of ± four percentage points.